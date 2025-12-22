ETV Bharat / offbeat

Special Winter Arrangements Put In Place For Animals In Corbett Tiger Reserve

Ramnagar: Keeping the winter season in view, special arrangements have been made to address the needs of the wildlife kept at the Dhela Rescue Centre in Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) and also at the Kalagarh elephant camp.

There are 11 tigers and 14 leopards lodged in the rescue centre at Dhela, while 14 elephants are being kept at the Kalagarh camp. Since these leopards and tigers cannot hunt, their diet is determined scientifically. The care for these animals is being provided under the supervision of Senior Wildlife Medical Officer Dr Dushyant Sharma.

Officials disclosed that as temperatures drop in the winter, changes are made to the diet, living conditions and health management of these animals to ensure that health, energy levels and body temperature are well maintained.

According to Dr Sharma, “Tigers, leopards, and other animals experience increased appetites in winter because their basal metabolic rate (BMR) increases during the cold season.”

Due to the increased BMR, the body requires more energy. Therefore, their feed is increased. During the winters, tigers and leopards are given separate vitamin D and calcium supplements. Additionally, they are given tonics containing a balanced combination of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. This not only improves their digestive system but also strengthens their immunity.

Dr Sharma explained, “During the winters, it's crucial for animals to maintain body heat, strengthen their immune systems and protect themselves from cold-related illnesses. In case of extreme cold or frost, special arrangements are made in tiger and leopard enclosures. Straw is spread on the floor to prevent the cold from directly reaching their bodies. The straw is regularly cleaned and replaced periodically. Open enclosures are also provided for sunbathing, and heaters are installed inside in accordance with their requirement in the extreme cold.”