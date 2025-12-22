Special Winter Arrangements Put In Place For Animals In Corbett Tiger Reserve
Changes are made to the diet, living conditions and health management of animals to ensure that health, energy levels and body temperature are well maintained
Ramnagar: Keeping the winter season in view, special arrangements have been made to address the needs of the wildlife kept at the Dhela Rescue Centre in Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) and also at the Kalagarh elephant camp.
There are 11 tigers and 14 leopards lodged in the rescue centre at Dhela, while 14 elephants are being kept at the Kalagarh camp. Since these leopards and tigers cannot hunt, their diet is determined scientifically. The care for these animals is being provided under the supervision of Senior Wildlife Medical Officer Dr Dushyant Sharma.
Officials disclosed that as temperatures drop in the winter, changes are made to the diet, living conditions and health management of these animals to ensure that health, energy levels and body temperature are well maintained.
According to Dr Sharma, “Tigers, leopards, and other animals experience increased appetites in winter because their basal metabolic rate (BMR) increases during the cold season.”
Due to the increased BMR, the body requires more energy. Therefore, their feed is increased. During the winters, tigers and leopards are given separate vitamin D and calcium supplements. Additionally, they are given tonics containing a balanced combination of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. This not only improves their digestive system but also strengthens their immunity.
Dr Sharma explained, “During the winters, it's crucial for animals to maintain body heat, strengthen their immune systems and protect themselves from cold-related illnesses. In case of extreme cold or frost, special arrangements are made in tiger and leopard enclosures. Straw is spread on the floor to prevent the cold from directly reaching their bodies. The straw is regularly cleaned and replaced periodically. Open enclosures are also provided for sunbathing, and heaters are installed inside in accordance with their requirement in the extreme cold.”
He further stated that when it comes to diet, a tiger is given about 8 kg to 10 kg of meat every day in winter. This quantity gets reduced a bit in the summer. Meanwhile, leopards are given about 3 kg to 5 kg of meat in winter. These carnivores are mainly fed buffalo meat along with bones so that their calcium and other nutrient needs can be fulfilled. Tigers and leopards whose teeth have worn out or who are older are given soft meat or chicken. In order to balance their digestive system, feeding breaks are induced for two days a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
During the winters, besides the increase in the quantity of meat, these animals are provided with meat that has more fat and protein. The fatty meat helps maintain body heat. This type of meat is not provided in the summer.
Dr Sharma further disclosed that all the tigers and leopards have been dewormed and vaccinated before winter. Blood tests have also been conducted on all the animals so that any potential illness can be identified and treated early.
“The Dhela Rescue Centre houses a variety of wildlife, including tigers and leopards. When the cold wave intensifies, several changes are made to the animals' diet and management. Energy-rich foods are added, and multivitamin and amino acid supplements are added to help them cope better with the winters and maintain their immunity,” explained CTR Director Dr Saket Badola.
He said that special winter arrangements have been made for the 14 elephants used for patrolling and safaris in the CTR. Their bedding is changed regularly to keep it dry and prevent the elephants from experiencing the cold ground. Additional arrangements are also made for them when necessary.