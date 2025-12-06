ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ujjain's Sparrow Man Is On A Mission To Conserve Charkalis

"My entire family supports me in this work. My wife, two daughters and office colleagues also contribute. The birds arrive from 5 AM to 9 AM and leave between 5 PM to 7 PM. During this time, food and water must be kept outside their shelter," Vani told ETV Bharat.

In his 1,000-square-foot home, he has built and hung more than 10 plywood shelters on the walls and has planted 20 different species of trees in the courtyard and on the roof to attract the sparrows. Even outside his office, he has arranged for special trees, plants and bird feeders.

Vani works at the Environmental Management Study Centre at the University and has been involved in the effort to conserve the sparrow in the Malwa region for the last seven years.

He has planted various species of trees and plants in his courtyard, on the terrace as well as outside his office to attract birds. He provides food and water to birds at both his home and his office, with his family and office colleagues contributing. He also gifts shelters and plants to the visitors.

Ujjain: For the last several years, a professor employed at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain has been working relentlessly for the conservation of sparrows (Charkali) that are slowly becoming extinct. Mukesh Vani has now come to be known as 'Sparrow Man'. He has even named his house in Vasant Vihar Colony as 'Sparrow Shelter'.

He explained that the birds lay eggs between April and September. The journey from laying eggs to hatching and flying into the sky takes eight months. During this time, special care is required. He gives special care to them and often uses music apps to attract them by playing tunes in their voices. He said that the garden area needs to be maintained naturally.

Vani pointed out that this work involves only service and no expense. It's a one-time investment that can be made naturally. "For example, building a bird shelter costs Rs 60 to Rs 70. Making a conducive environment in your home, office or anywhere else natural, providing them with food from the market, installing durable stands that can withstand strong storms and bringing Kangni at Rs 120 per kg three to four times a year for 10 birds living in the shelter is required. The rest is managed with dry bread and rice. There is no more expense than this. You just have to devote time to service and conservation," he underlined.

Inside the Sparrow Shelter (ETV Bharat)

He claimed that the 10 shelters set up by him have never been empty. "So far, I've seen 60 birds being born and flying. To increase this number, I'm working to install more shelters at home. Public awareness is also one of my tasks. I inspire everyone I meet. If I feel someone can do this, I gift him or her a plant and a sparrow shelter. I try my best to raise awareness through social media, university camps, exhibitions, billboards and other mediums," he disclosed.

He recalled how he always fed birds with his parents. When the chirping ringing in his ears since childhood began to fade, he tried to find a reason behind it.

"During this time, I discovered that birds survive not only on food and water but also by eating insects. Now, with the use of chemical feed in the fields, these birds are becoming victims of the harmful effects of these chemicals. Their numbers are dwindling. Since then, I've turned my entire house into a sparrow shelter. Then I did the same in my office, and now I'm working to create awareness in society," Vani maintained.

His younger daughter Kanishka Vani said, "Every morning before going to school, I make sure to put food and water in the shelter. I make seasonal arrangements to meet their needs."

"While there are thousands of bird species, we have six species of sparrows. These include the House, Russet, Dead Sea, Tree, Spanish and Sind species as they live in urban areas," she added.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Pedwa and Narendra Solanki, who work at Vani’s office, disclosed that not only sparrows but peacocks also visit the office in large numbers.