ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rescue Crocs, Show-Off Pythons On Shoulders: How Hayat Khan From Remote Kota Village Became Big In Spain

Kota: You may not have heard of Khatoli village of Itawa tehsil under the Piplda Assembly constituency in Kota district of Rajasthan, or of its resident 'Tiger', but he is big in Spain. Hayat Khan, who rescues reptiles that stray into the neighbourhood, and uploads videos of his efforts on social media.

And now, a couple from Spain, who were enamoured by his exploits from his videos, have come all the way to his village to meet him. When they travelled to Itawa to meet Hayat Khan 'Tiger', locals organised a roadshow to welcome them.

Tiger's videos often consist of him rescuing large crocodiles and pythons, and carrying them on his shoulders and around his neck, before he places them in rescue vehicles. He releases the crocodiles back into nearby water bodies and other reptiles in forests.

The Spanish couple became his fans after watching his videos, and contacted him on social media. They had stayed connected for a long time. Then, when the couple came to India, they visited Itawa to meet 'Tiger'.

On January 26, while India celebrated Republic Day, Khan welcomed Carlos and his wife Maite at Itawa by presenting them with Rajasthani turbans and garlands, and holding a roadshow in their honour.