Rescue Crocs, Show-Off Pythons On Shoulders: How Hayat Khan From Remote Kota Village Became Big In Spain
A Spanish couple who fell in love with his videos on social media, came over to meet him, and were given a royal Rajasthani welcome.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Kota: You may not have heard of Khatoli village of Itawa tehsil under the Piplda Assembly constituency in Kota district of Rajasthan, or of its resident 'Tiger', but he is big in Spain. Hayat Khan, who rescues reptiles that stray into the neighbourhood, and uploads videos of his efforts on social media.
And now, a couple from Spain, who were enamoured by his exploits from his videos, have come all the way to his village to meet him. When they travelled to Itawa to meet Hayat Khan 'Tiger', locals organised a roadshow to welcome them.
Tiger's videos often consist of him rescuing large crocodiles and pythons, and carrying them on his shoulders and around his neck, before he places them in rescue vehicles. He releases the crocodiles back into nearby water bodies and other reptiles in forests.
The Spanish couple became his fans after watching his videos, and contacted him on social media. They had stayed connected for a long time. Then, when the couple came to India, they visited Itawa to meet 'Tiger'.
On January 26, while India celebrated Republic Day, Khan welcomed Carlos and his wife Maite at Itawa by presenting them with Rajasthani turbans and garlands, and holding a roadshow in their honour.
The Spanish couple said they were very impressed, when, some years ago, they saw a video of 'Tiger' carrying a crocodile on his shoulders, and another of him wrapping a python around his neck. "Since then, we had planned to meet 'Tiger', which fructified when we came visiting India," said Carlos.
To the breathless excitement of Carlos and Maite, Tiger rescued a cobra and other snakes before their own eyes, and then released them in the forest. Needless to say, the Spanish couple shot videos and photos of their experience.
Tiger says this work is his passion, and that he has become an expert in rescuing snakes, pythons, and crocodiles on his own. He is well-known across the area. Whenever he catches reptiles, he releases them according to established wildlife department rules. First, he informs forest department officials about the situation. Only after obtaining their permission, does he carry out a rescue.
More power to him.