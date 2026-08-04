Driver’s Son Combines Hard Work, Determination And Education To Reach For The Sky
Ramu has risen from humble beginnings to become the founder and CEO of a successful software company besides venturing into agritech.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Bhadrachalam: When hard work combines with determination and right education, it can change the course of a person’s life. This is reflected in the journey of Ramu, son of a car driver who has risen from humble beginnings to become the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a successful software company.
His father Kunja Raghavulu, a native of Bhadrachalam, works as a driver for Information Technology Development Agency's (ITDA). Inspired by his father’s emphasis on education, Ramu pursued his studies with determination and eventually built a career in the technology sector.
Having completed his primary education in Bhadrachalam and Palvancha before pursuing engineering in Sathupally, he later moved to the United States, where he worked in the Information Technology (IT) sector. After returning to Hyderabad, he joined another company before deciding to start a business of his own.
In 2016, Ramu founded e-Kart Soft Labs, an IT and software company with an initial investment of Rs 50 lakh. He closely studied the challenges faced by startups and small and medium-sized businesses and developed modern technological solutions to address their needs.
The company has grown steadily and now records an annual turnover of around Rs 10 crore while providing employment to 15 people.
Ramu has also ventured into the agritech sector. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, growing awareness about health and the importance of quality food prompted him to explore ways of connecting consumers directly with farmers. He launched Agros Nexus, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven agritech ecosystem designed to connect buyers with sources of quality agricultural produce.
The platform allows consumers and other buyers to purchase crops directly from the farmers while eliminating middlemen. The buyers can specify the quantity of grains or pulses they require and make advance payments directly into the farmer’s account. The produce is collected after the harvest is ready. The initiative aims to benefit both the farmers and the consumers by creating a more direct and transparent supply chain.
Ramu’s achievements in the technology sector received recognition at the Telangana Global Elite-2026 awards organised by Hyderabad based media organisation Prime Tycoon Media on Sunday.
His company, e-Kart Soft Labs, was honoured with the Best Digital Transformation Company of the Year award for its contribution to digital transformation, technological innovation and modern solutions for businesses. The award was presented to Ramu by popular film actress Adah Sharma.
"Recognition is more than just an award. Coming from a family where my father worked as a driver, my journey to becoming a technology entrepreneur and employer is a story of perseverance and ambition,” said Ramu, while adding that the award has given him renewed enthusiasm to pursue bigger goals.
With his software business expanding and his agritech initiative gaining momentum, Ramu now hopes to take his ventures to greater heights and create more opportunities for others.
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