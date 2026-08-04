ETV Bharat / offbeat

Driver’s Son Combines Hard Work, Determination And Education To Reach For The Sky

Bhadrachalam: When hard work combines with determination and right education, it can change the course of a person’s life. This is reflected in the journey of Ramu, son of a car driver who has risen from humble beginnings to become the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a successful software company.

His father Kunja Raghavulu, a native of Bhadrachalam, works as a driver for Information Technology Development Agency's (ITDA). Inspired by his father’s emphasis on education, Ramu pursued his studies with determination and eventually built a career in the technology sector.

Having completed his primary education in Bhadrachalam and Palvancha before pursuing engineering in Sathupally, he later moved to the United States, where he worked in the Information Technology (IT) sector. After returning to Hyderabad, he joined another company before deciding to start a business of his own.

In 2016, Ramu founded e-Kart Soft Labs, an IT and software company with an initial investment of Rs 50 lakh. He closely studied the challenges faced by startups and small and medium-sized businesses and developed modern technological solutions to address their needs.

The company has grown steadily and now records an annual turnover of around Rs 10 crore while providing employment to 15 people.

Ramu has also ventured into the agritech sector. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, growing awareness about health and the importance of quality food prompted him to explore ways of connecting consumers directly with farmers. He launched Agros Nexus, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven agritech ecosystem designed to connect buyers with sources of quality agricultural produce.