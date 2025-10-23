Son Carries His 85-Year-Old Mother On His Shoulders For 220-KM To Seek Blessings Of Lord Vitthala In Pandharpur
He began his latest pilgrimage earlier this week, aiming to reach Pandharpur by Kartik Ekadashi on November 2.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 11:14 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Belagavi: In an age when many children hesitate to care for their ageing parents, one man from a small village in Karnataka is setting a rare example of love, faith and devotion. For the fifth consecutive year, Sadashiva Bani, a resident of Kempatti village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district, has been carrying his 85-year-old mother Satyavva Bani on his shoulders to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthala and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur, Maharashtra—a journey of nearly 220 kilometres.
Braving sun, rain and wind, Sadashiva walks about 20 to 25 kilometres every day, resting wherever the sun sets, and continues his journey the next morning. He began his latest pilgrimage earlier this week, aiming to reach Pandharpur by Kartik Ekadashi on November 2.
“We are living in a time when many people abandon their parents in old age homes,” Sadashiva told ETV Bharat. “Parents bring us into this world and make countless sacrifices, but very few remember that. Through this yatra, I want to remind people that serving one’s parents is the truest form of worship. Even God becomes powerless when we forget the value of our parents.”
Sadashiva, a devout follower of Vitthala, said he was inspired to start this journey after taking a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga River a few years ago. “Something changed inside me that day,” he recalled. “I decided that as long as I am alive, I will carry my mother to Vitthala’s darshan every year. It gives me peace and happiness.”
For his mother Satyavva, her son’s devotion is her greatest joy. “My son is everything to me,” she said, smiling. “He takes care of me with love and respect. I pray to God to keep him happy always. I want to take my last breath on his shoulders.”
Locals call Sadashiva the ‘Shravan Kumar of modern times’, comparing him to the legendary son from the Ramayana known for his unmatched devotion to his parents.
“A Message for the Youth - Faith Beyond Limits”
Kempatti Gram Panchayat member Shivappa Naik praised the act as “a lesson for today’s generation.”
“In a time when many children neglect their parents, Sadashiva’s journey spreads the message of love and duty,” he said. “His example is inspiring people in our region to treat their parents with greater respect. Such devotion is rare in our times.”
Devotee Ramesh Gadkari, who met Sadashiva during the pilgrimage, said he was deeply moved by the sight. “We had long wanted to go on a dindi yatra to Pandharpur but could never manage it,” he said. “When I heard about Sadashiva carrying his mother, I went to meet him and offer help. His dedication has brought a divine energy to our community.”
Sadashiva’s story has touched many hearts across Karnataka and Maharashtra, reminding everyone that while faith takes many forms, none is greater than the love and service to one’s parents.