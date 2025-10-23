ETV Bharat / offbeat

Son Carries His 85-Year-Old Mother On His Shoulders For 220-KM To Seek Blessings Of Lord Vitthala In Pandharpur

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Belagavi: In an age when many children hesitate to care for their ageing parents, one man from a small village in Karnataka is setting a rare example of love, faith and devotion. For the fifth consecutive year, Sadashiva Bani, a resident of Kempatti village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district, has been carrying his 85-year-old mother Satyavva Bani on his shoulders to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthala and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur, Maharashtra—a journey of nearly 220 kilometres.

Braving sun, rain and wind, Sadashiva walks about 20 to 25 kilometres every day, resting wherever the sun sets, and continues his journey the next morning. He began his latest pilgrimage earlier this week, aiming to reach Pandharpur by Kartik Ekadashi on November 2.

“We are living in a time when many people abandon their parents in old age homes,” Sadashiva told ETV Bharat. “Parents bring us into this world and make countless sacrifices, but very few remember that. Through this yatra, I want to remind people that serving one’s parents is the truest form of worship. Even God becomes powerless when we forget the value of our parents.”

Sadashiva, a devout follower of Vitthala, said he was inspired to start this journey after taking a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga River a few years ago. “Something changed inside me that day,” he recalled. “I decided that as long as I am alive, I will carry my mother to Vitthala’s darshan every year. It gives me peace and happiness.”