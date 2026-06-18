ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana: Solar Fencing Helps Farmers In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Protect Crops From Wildlife

Bhuvanagiri: Around 30 farmers of Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district have now heaved a sigh of relief after spending sleepless nights guarding their fields from monkeys and wild boars that destroyed crops just before harvest. Half of the beneficiaries are women.

Their struggle has come to an end with the installation of solar-powered electric fences. This intervention came with the help of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and some voluntary organizations. This has helped in protecting their crops and improving their incomes.

The intervention came after the farmers in Turkapally and Bhuvanagiri mandals suffered repeated crop losses due to the wildlife. A local organisation, 'Pilupu', brought the matter to the attention of NABARD officials who agreed to support a pilot project. Four farmers were initially selected for solar fencing at a cost of Rs 30,000 per acre, with NABARD contributing Rs 19,000 as a grant and the farmers paying the remaining Rs 11,000.

Under the project, the farmers received solar panels, batteries, wiring and technical training to install and maintain the fencing. Encouraged by the success of the pilot project, another 26 farmers adopted the technology with financial assistance from the donors through voluntary organisations RDSS and AID. During the recent Yasangi (Rabi) season, these farmers successfully cultivated vegetables and maize without suffering the heavy crop losses that had become a routine in the previous years.