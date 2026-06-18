Telangana: Solar Fencing Helps Farmers In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Protect Crops From Wildlife
Wildlife damages crop across nearly five lakh acres in Telangana every year. Now, activists want the government to introduce solar fencing as a state-wide policy.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Bhuvanagiri: Around 30 farmers of Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district have now heaved a sigh of relief after spending sleepless nights guarding their fields from monkeys and wild boars that destroyed crops just before harvest. Half of the beneficiaries are women.
Their struggle has come to an end with the installation of solar-powered electric fences. This intervention came with the help of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and some voluntary organizations. This has helped in protecting their crops and improving their incomes.
The intervention came after the farmers in Turkapally and Bhuvanagiri mandals suffered repeated crop losses due to the wildlife. A local organisation, 'Pilupu', brought the matter to the attention of NABARD officials who agreed to support a pilot project. Four farmers were initially selected for solar fencing at a cost of Rs 30,000 per acre, with NABARD contributing Rs 19,000 as a grant and the farmers paying the remaining Rs 11,000.
Under the project, the farmers received solar panels, batteries, wiring and technical training to install and maintain the fencing. Encouraged by the success of the pilot project, another 26 farmers adopted the technology with financial assistance from the donors through voluntary organisations RDSS and AID. During the recent Yasangi (Rabi) season, these farmers successfully cultivated vegetables and maize without suffering the heavy crop losses that had become a routine in the previous years.
According to estimates, wildlife damages crop across nearly five lakh acres in Telangana every year. Maize, Bengal gram, groundnut, sugarcane, sorghum, soybean, sunflower, red gram, green gram, vegetables and fruit orchards are among the worst affected. Farmers often risk their lives to protect their fields. More than 40 people have reportedly died in wildlife related incidents over the past decade.
The solar fencing is designed to be safe for the animals while effectively protecting the crops. When a monkey or a wild boar touches the fence, an alarm is triggered and the animal receives a mild, non-lethal electric shock prompting it to retreat. The system functions efficiently both during the day and night, allowing farmers to end their night-long field vigils and enjoy uninterrupted sleep.
One of the women farmers, Gugulothu Shobha from Karshalagadda Thanda, said, “The fencing has helped farmers harvest their crops without any fear of destruction. The farmers from neighbouring villages are now visiting to study the system and are exploring the possibility of adopting it themselves.”
Janardhan, the president of organisation Pilupu, has urged the Telangana government to introduce solar fencing as a state-wide policy. He said, “With subsidy support from NABARD and other banks, thousands of farmers across the state can protect their crops, reduce losses and improve their livelihoods while ensuring that wildlife is not harmed.”