ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sohrai Paintings Being Promoted As Tool For Empowerment And Atonement Of Women Inmates In Jharkhand Prisons

Ranchi: Sohrai painting has emerged as a tool for empowerment and atonement for the women inmates in various jails across Jharkhand. Their paintings are earning recognition not only in India but also abroad.

The prison administration has been making efforts to market the Sohrai paintings made by the women inmates for whom this traditional art that is intrinsic to their culture, is becoming a means of training and mental relaxation.

Sohrai paintings are the traditional wall paintings from Jharkhand and surrounding tribal areas. These are made exclusively by women using clay and natural dyes. Typically made in November and December, they depict local life and nature.

Inspector General (Prisons), Sudarshan Mandal disclosed that the inmates are being trained in various arts and skills, including Sohrai painting. “This training fosters their creativity and develops a positive psychological impact,” he said.

He said that in some of the prisons these inmates are being trained to become self-reliant through these paintings with some of them making exquisite Sohrai paintings which also help them stay connected to their culture besides providing them with mental satisfaction and hope.

“This provides them with a way to change their lives in a positive direction and they can be respected as artists outside. Such initiatives are crucial for the rehabilitation and skill development of inmates in various prisons which also contribute to social reintegration,” Mandal said.

This year, the Sohrai paintings made by the women prisoners were exhibited at the National Human Rights Conference in Delhi. The event attracted top officials from various states along with several nongovernmental organizations working on prison reforms. The participants were impressed by the exquisite paintings and discussed the importance of providing a market for this exceptional talent of women prisoners. This would serve several purposes, including improving the plight of women prisoners in Jharkhand's prisons and providing employment opportunities to the undertrails or those serving sentences. This exquisite art is being displayed in the prisons as well.