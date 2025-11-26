Sohrai Paintings Being Promoted As Tool For Empowerment And Atonement Of Women Inmates In Jharkhand Prisons
The prison administration has been making efforts to market the Sohrai paintings as home decor here and abroad.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Ranchi: Sohrai painting has emerged as a tool for empowerment and atonement for the women inmates in various jails across Jharkhand. Their paintings are earning recognition not only in India but also abroad.
The prison administration has been making efforts to market the Sohrai paintings made by the women inmates for whom this traditional art that is intrinsic to their culture, is becoming a means of training and mental relaxation.
Sohrai paintings are the traditional wall paintings from Jharkhand and surrounding tribal areas. These are made exclusively by women using clay and natural dyes. Typically made in November and December, they depict local life and nature.
Inspector General (Prisons), Sudarshan Mandal disclosed that the inmates are being trained in various arts and skills, including Sohrai painting. “This training fosters their creativity and develops a positive psychological impact,” he said.
He said that in some of the prisons these inmates are being trained to become self-reliant through these paintings with some of them making exquisite Sohrai paintings which also help them stay connected to their culture besides providing them with mental satisfaction and hope.
“This provides them with a way to change their lives in a positive direction and they can be respected as artists outside. Such initiatives are crucial for the rehabilitation and skill development of inmates in various prisons which also contribute to social reintegration,” Mandal said.
This year, the Sohrai paintings made by the women prisoners were exhibited at the National Human Rights Conference in Delhi. The event attracted top officials from various states along with several nongovernmental organizations working on prison reforms. The participants were impressed by the exquisite paintings and discussed the importance of providing a market for this exceptional talent of women prisoners. This would serve several purposes, including improving the plight of women prisoners in Jharkhand's prisons and providing employment opportunities to the undertrails or those serving sentences. This exquisite art is being displayed in the prisons as well.
The paintings by Jharkhand’s women prisoners also found a mention at the University of Minnesota Law School's Biographical Speakers Seminar where Apurva, the founder of the Hashiya Socio-Legal Centre was a participant. The participants at the event discussed the problems faced by women in prisons in various countries and the rehabilitation programs being implemented for them. Apurva gave a presentation on the situation of women inmates in Jharkhand's prisons. She works on gender, law and policy.
Her organization works with women incarcerated in the prisons in Jharkhand and the other parts of India with a special focus on their reproductive rights.
Apurva recently contributed to the section on ‘Reproductive Rights of Pregnant Women’ in the state's latest prison manual.
The Sohrai paintings were also exhibited at a conference in the United States where they received widespread praise from the Police officers and social workers from around the world.
Meanwhile, Mandal stated that efforts are on to provide a market for these paintings. He said, “This folk art, taught as part of a training program at Ranchi's Central Jail will be used as a source of livelihood. The paintings will be used as home decor, on file covers and clothing. They will be marketed through government fairs and online platforms.”
It is claimed that this initiative will not only empower the inmates financially but also strengthen Jharkhand's cultural heritage. The local administration and art lovers are also enthusiastic about this plan that is expected to play a vital role in the social rehabilitation of female inmates. Efforts are also underway to market Sohrai art through various exhibitions and online platforms.
The Jharkhand government and various organizations are promoting Sohrai art through geographical indication (GI) tags, national exhibitions and international trade fairs. This holds a potential to create a sustainable market for the products created by women prison inmates.