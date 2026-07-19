ETV Bharat / offbeat

Social Organization In Khairthal-Tijara Sets An Example By Giving A Dignified Funeral To Unclaimed Bodies

Alwar: Underlining the importance of human values, a social organization in Khairthal-Tijara district has been involved in the humane act of giving a dignified funeral to the unclaimed dead bodies. The Swarg Ashram Seva Samiti has been carrying out this job for the last 25 years, bidding a final goodbye to the unfortunate, abandoned and helpless members of society who have no one to call their own.

This service was started in 2002 and till now the organization has performed the last rites of 416 abandoned, helpless and impoverished individuals with full respect and religious rituals. Furthermore, the organization also transports the ashes to Haridwar at its own expense for their immersion into the Ganges in accordance with the religious beliefs.

Social Organization In Khairthal-Tijara Sets An Example By Giving A Dignified Funeral To Unclaimed Bodies (ETV Bharat)

Expanding the scope of their social service, the members of the organization have now started arranging the marriages of poor and helpless girls. Till now, they have three such marriages solemnized and plan to take the service forward in the days to come.

The Samiti’s Secretary, Yogesh Kumar Gupta disclosed that the seed of this unique service towards humanity was sown in his heart in 1991 during a pilgrimage to Haridwar. "While listening to a saint's sermon at an ashram there, I heard something that forever changed the direction and condition of my life. The saint had said in his sermon that the virtuous results obtained by performing a hundred havan yagnas in the world can be achieved by simply playing a complete role in the cremation of a single unclaimed or helpless body," he said.