Social Organization In Khairthal-Tijara Sets An Example By Giving A Dignified Funeral To Unclaimed Bodies
The Swarg Ashram Seva Samiti has been carrying out this job for 25 years, bidding a final goodbye to the abandoned and helpless people
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Alwar: Underlining the importance of human values, a social organization in Khairthal-Tijara district has been involved in the humane act of giving a dignified funeral to the unclaimed dead bodies. The Swarg Ashram Seva Samiti has been carrying out this job for the last 25 years, bidding a final goodbye to the unfortunate, abandoned and helpless members of society who have no one to call their own.
This service was started in 2002 and till now the organization has performed the last rites of 416 abandoned, helpless and impoverished individuals with full respect and religious rituals. Furthermore, the organization also transports the ashes to Haridwar at its own expense for their immersion into the Ganges in accordance with the religious beliefs.
Expanding the scope of their social service, the members of the organization have now started arranging the marriages of poor and helpless girls. Till now, they have three such marriages solemnized and plan to take the service forward in the days to come.
The Samiti’s Secretary, Yogesh Kumar Gupta disclosed that the seed of this unique service towards humanity was sown in his heart in 1991 during a pilgrimage to Haridwar. "While listening to a saint's sermon at an ashram there, I heard something that forever changed the direction and condition of my life. The saint had said in his sermon that the virtuous results obtained by performing a hundred havan yagnas in the world can be achieved by simply playing a complete role in the cremation of a single unclaimed or helpless body," he said.
Gupta explained that since 2002, the Samiti has evolved not just as a social organization but as an example of humanity, sensitivity and selfless service. He emphasized that those who come to this earth have the right to a respectful farewell. The organization has been receiving support from the public with many locals coming forward to help the organization.
He disclosed that the journey that started with a few individuals has now become a team of 41 active members who are ready to participate in any social work around the clock. Apart from performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies. The Samiti has been involved in various other social activities. This includes improving the deplorable condition of the local cremation ground, beautifying the parks there with plants and trees, providing safe drinking water to the public, constructing magnificent temples within the cremation ground and taking on the responsibility of their regular maintenance.
Gupta explained that while the organization arranges the wood for cremation, it is the members who bear the entire cost of travel, lodging and food when they travel to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes. They consider this as their personal religious and moral responsibility.
The Samiti has made special arrangements at the local cremation ground for storing the bones and ashes of the deceased. There are 26 special lockers provided for the purpose.
Talking about extending their service for the marriages of poor girls, Gupta disclosed that this service was started last month. He said that the proof of a poor family is obtained from five prominent members of the area, including the area's public representative. The organization collects the information about the family and arranges the marriages of the girls.
He disclosed that because of the Samiti’s work, people now visit the park developed at the cremation ground for strolling without any fear.
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