ETV Bharat / offbeat

Smoke From Patna’s Cremation Grounds Rise Non-Stop As More Elderly Succumb In Biting Cold

Patna: At Digha cremation ground, winter this year has been ruthless. The season made its presence felt not only through biting cold and fog, but through a steady line of dead bodies with families queuing up for hours. As Bihar shivers under an unforgiving cold wave, the ghat almost resembles a waiting room of grief.

Last Monday, between 11 am and noon, nearly 20 bodies arrived within an hour for cremation. Smoke went up endlessly into the grey sky, most of the bodies being of the elderly, and many fragile.

Smoke From Patna’s Cremation Grounds Rise Non-Stop As More Elderly Succumb To Biting Cold (ETV Bharat)

Municipal Corporation official Sunil Kumar, stationed at Digha Ghat, says the numbers tell a disturbing story. “On normal days, 10 to 15 bodies are cremated here. But since the onset of winter, the number crosses 25 every day,” he says, looking at another pyre being prepared to be put to flames.

The pressure on the crematorium has become so intense that families now wait two to three hours for their turn.

The situation at Gulbi Ghat is no different. Here too, grief queues up against time and temperature. Among those waiting was one Udit Narang, who had come to perform the last rites of a relative. Wrapped in woolen garments, he spoke of the helplessness many families are facing.