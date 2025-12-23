Smoke From Patna’s Cremation Grounds Rise Non-Stop As More Elderly Succumb In Biting Cold
While Bihar shivers, Patna’s cremation grounds bear witness to winter’s deadliest impact. Many elderly lose lives, families wait for hours and pyres burn non-stop.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Patna: At Digha cremation ground, winter this year has been ruthless. The season made its presence felt not only through biting cold and fog, but through a steady line of dead bodies with families queuing up for hours. As Bihar shivers under an unforgiving cold wave, the ghat almost resembles a waiting room of grief.
Last Monday, between 11 am and noon, nearly 20 bodies arrived within an hour for cremation. Smoke went up endlessly into the grey sky, most of the bodies being of the elderly, and many fragile.
Municipal Corporation official Sunil Kumar, stationed at Digha Ghat, says the numbers tell a disturbing story. “On normal days, 10 to 15 bodies are cremated here. But since the onset of winter, the number crosses 25 every day,” he says, looking at another pyre being prepared to be put to flames.
The pressure on the crematorium has become so intense that families now wait two to three hours for their turn.
The situation at Gulbi Ghat is no different. Here too, grief queues up against time and temperature. Among those waiting was one Udit Narang, who had come to perform the last rites of a relative. Wrapped in woolen garments, he spoke of the helplessness many families are facing.
“The number of bodies coming here has increased three to four times. And most are above 60 years of age. Waiting for cremation has become another hardship in this cold as there are other rituals that have to be conducted after the funeral,” he said.
Doctors say there are many reasons behind the increasing mortality during winters. It could be extreme cold added to pre-existing illness. Dr. Manoj Kumar Sinha, Director of Patna’s Gardner Hospital, explains that winter raises the risk of heart attacks and brain strokes, especially among the elderly.
“People over 60 years of age should avoid going out in cold early in the morning, so that they are not exposed. They should keep themselves warm with woolens and eat small meals. Ideally they should step out only when the sun is up,” he advises.
Though official data for this year is awaited, figures from the past years speak about an underlying danger. According to the NCRB, India recorded 3,639 cold-related deaths between 2019 and 2023, with around 589 from Bihar alone.
State figures show 131 deaths in 2019, 54 in 2020, and 102 in 2021 due to cold. Since then, official numbers have not been updated, but the cremation grounds have not stopped seeing more number of bodies.
Due to the winter chill, public life across Bihar has become paralysed - dense fog is seen shrouding places like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnia. The sun remains elusive for consecutive days. Trains run late, flights are cancelled or diverted, and roads disappear into white haze.
With temperatures fluctuating sharply, Patna recorded a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 24°C on Monday, as humidity and icy winds worsened the chill. Schools in several districts have been shut.
Also Read: