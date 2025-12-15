ETV Bharat / offbeat

Smart Helmet Developed By Odisha Student Ignites Hope Of Safer Roads Ahead

Berhampur: Kumar Amit still remembers the day when he lost his father in a fatal road accident. Back in 2023, Amit's father was on his way to a hospital on a two-wheeler for regular check-up but fate had something else in store as he died in a road mishap.

Amit, a Class IX student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Shergarh in Ganjam district distinctly remembers the day and also that his father would have been alive had he worn a helmet. The day must have been the toughest for Amit but it strengthened his resolve to contribute his bit for road safety.

Hard work and a firm resolve led Amit to design a 'smart helmet' for the safety of bikers. The helmet is designed in such manner that if a biker does not wear it, his/her two-wheeler won't start.

Amit said said he designed the helmet using Artificial Intelligence (AI). "I used transistors, receivers and batteries to design the helmet. If the transistor fitted in the helmet does not come in contact with the rider's head, the ignition of the two-wheeler would not turn up," explained the youngster.

One of the most interesting features of the device is that it can be fitted to a normal helmet using Adruino and Uno. Arduino is an Italian open-source hardware and software company owned by Qualcomm project, and user community that designs and manufactures single-board microcontrollers and microcontroller kits for building digital devices. Uno is a thinking machine that can automate enterprise tasks.