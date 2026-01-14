Small Ships, Big Dreams: Jibin's Miniature Urus Conquer The Global Market
Jibin’s proudest moment came in 2022 when he received an order for 1,000 miniature Urus for the Qatar World Cup.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
By K. Saseendran
Kozhikode: While giant traditional ships known as Urus from Beypore in Kerala's Kozhikode district have long captivated the world by crossing the Arabian Sea, miniature versions are now travelling the globe. Jibin P, a native of Naduvattam, mesmerises foreign buyers with handcrafted models ranging from palm-sized miniatures to car-sized replicas.
What began as a small venture with a Rs 28,500 bank loan in 2002 has evolved into prestigious decor adorning Gulf palaces and international living rooms.
Passionate about handicrafts since childhood, Jibin decided after 10th grade to pursue a steady income. He turned to his hometown's traditional craft of Uru making and wondered why not recreate these massive seafaring giants as tiny decorative pieces. After mastering techniques at local Uru-building centres, he faced his first hurdle: funding. Despite requesting Rs 1 lakh, he received only Rs 28,500.
Working under a tarpaulin sheet in front of his ancestral home, Jibin sourced materials and crafted his first models. Marketing proved challenging, as the main market lay in Gulf countries. He sent small batches of 5 to 20 pieces via travellers to the Middle East, who sold them and remitted payments. This modest income repaid his loan, and within five years, miniature Urus became a viable livelihood.
To scale up, Jibin took another loan, hired five or six employees, and built a home workshop. Bypassing middlemen required an Import Export Code (IEC), but his applications faced repeated rejections due to clerical errors. With help from his bank manager, he finally secured it and landed his first direct order from a Kuwaiti client.
His proudest moment came in 2022 with a Rs 40 lakh order for 1,000 miniatures for the Qatar World Cup. Facing tight deadlines, Jibin hired more staff, worked around the clock, and air-freighted the shipment to arrive a month and a half early. He later had to pursue a legal action to recover the balance payment.
Today, recurring orders for Gulf National Day celebrations form a business pillar. Jibin and his team—Ranjith, Balakrishnan, Shinod, Jayan, Raziyabi, Babitha, and Kavitha—craft 400 miniatures for Kuwait’s National Day. They produce models like the Boom, Sambuk, Baghlah, Jalibut, Shu'ai, and Ghanjah, working from the workshop and homes.
All work remains fully handmade, Jibin's biggest challenge. He now explores Chinese machines to shape components quickly, though only 35 percent of the process can automate.
Intricate finishing—threading, rigging, masts, and flags—demands manual skill. High demand stems from premium Nilambur teak and superior craftsmanship, outshining competitors.
From novice to global exporter, Jibin credits supporters at every step. Like his miniature Urus, his dreams now sail worldwide.
Also Read
Timeless Craft Of Kerala, Beypore's Urus Or Wooden Boats Head to Gulf Shores