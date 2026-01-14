ETV Bharat / offbeat

Small Ships, Big Dreams: Jibin's Miniature Urus Conquer The Global Market

By K. Saseendran

Kozhikode: While giant traditional ships known as Urus from Beypore in Kerala's Kozhikode district have long captivated the world by crossing the Arabian Sea, miniature versions are now travelling the globe. Jibin P, a native of Naduvattam, mesmerises foreign buyers with handcrafted models ranging from palm-sized miniatures to car-sized replicas.

What began as a small venture with a Rs 28,500 bank loan in 2002 has evolved into prestigious decor adorning Gulf palaces and international living rooms.

Jibins Miniature Urus Conquer The Global Market (ETV Bharat)

Passionate about handicrafts since childhood, Jibin decided after 10th grade to pursue a steady income. He turned to his hometown's traditional craft of Uru making and wondered why not recreate these massive seafaring giants as tiny decorative pieces. After mastering techniques at local Uru-building centres, he faced his first hurdle: funding. Despite requesting Rs 1 lakh, he received only Rs 28,500.

Working under a tarpaulin sheet in front of his ancestral home, Jibin sourced materials and crafted his first models. Marketing proved challenging, as the main market lay in Gulf countries. He sent small batches of 5 to 20 pieces via travellers to the Middle East, who sold them and remitted payments. This modest income repaid his loan, and within five years, miniature Urus became a viable livelihood.