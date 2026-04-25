ETV Bharat / offbeat

Six Prehistoric Rock Art Sites Discovered In Bihar's Jamui; Experts Call For Further Study And Conservation

Patna: Six new prehistoric rock painting sites have been discovered in Jamui district of Bihar, triggering interest in the archaeological world about human settlements thriving in the area in the distant past.

Government officials associated with the find are now gearing up to protect and conserve them. These rock art sites are located deep in the Giddheshwar Hills under Khaira block of the district, around 200 km southeast from Patna. They came to light as rampant Naxalism subsided and people were able to venture into the remote, hilly, and forested terrain that was virtually inaccessible earlier.

Jamui divisional forest officer (DFO) Tejas Jaiswal led a team consisting of Bihar Museum curator Ravi Shankar Gupta and others on April 20 to look for the rock paintings after hearing about their existence deep in the hills from local people and tribals.

DFO Tejas Jaiswal at the site (ETV Bharat)

“The area was not easily accessible previously due to Left Wing Extremism (LWE), but we knew about places in the hills that could have served as shelters. We had knowledge about two existing sites of prehistoric rock art in the hills in the district since 2022, but expected to find more based on information shared by locals and former employees of the forest department,” Tejas told ETV Bharat.

The team set out from Jamui town, the district headquarters, driving for about an hour to reach a spot in the Khaira block and then trekking for about five kilometres to reach the rock shelters hosting prehistoric art. “We took help from locals, explaining rock art to them and asking if they had seen such drawings. Some remembered seeing them and led us to a site. We soon found six rock shelters, one after another, containing ancient drawings,” Tejas added.

DFO Tejas Jaiswal (in navy blue t-shirt) inspecting a rock painting (ETV Bharat)

These abris were rocky overhangs and natural shelters containing various forms or designs sketched on the stone walls by prehistoric men and women. “They used some red colour or pigment to draw various geometrical shapes, designs resembling wildlife – animals and birds – and various motifs. These need further study,” Tejas said.