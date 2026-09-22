ETV Bharat / offbeat

Six Decades After Education Cost Him Promotion, Army Veteran Lal Chand Godara From Sirsa Earns MA At 85

Sirsa (Haryana): More than six decades after his limited formal education reportedly stood in the way of a promotion in the Indian Army, Lal Chand Godara decided not to rue about it anymore. Back then he could not pursue higher education, but nothing could stop him from completing an unfinished chapter of his life post retirement. At 85, the veteran of the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars has finally achieved a master’s degree in political science, scoring an impressive 965 out of 1,200 marks.

The result, declared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on September 16, 2026, has brought immense pride to his family. For Godara, however, it is not the end of his academic journey. He now wants to pursue a master’s degree in another subject and eventually obtain an MPhil qualification.

MA marksheet of Godara (ETV Bharat)

Godara’s return to education is a story spanning several decades. After studying up to Class 8, he joined the Indian Army in 1961 and devoted most of his life to serving the country. He proudly wears the badge of war veteran on his shoulders.

However, because he had not passed the Class 10 examination, he could not get a promotion in the Army. The missed opportunity stayed with him long after his years in uniform, as did his desire to complete the education he had been forced to leave behind.

Retirement gave him the opportunity to begin again. In 2002, Godara passed the Class 10 examination. He completed Class 12 in 2004 and got a bachelor’s degree in 2007. Although several years passed before he enrolled for postgraduate studies, his interest in learning never faded.

"My grandchildren encouraged me to resume my academic journey. I enrolled in IGNOU’s MA programme in political science and began preparing for the examinations with the discipline, that was ingrained in me when I served as a soldier," says Godara.