Six Decades After Education Cost Him Promotion, Army Veteran Lal Chand Godara From Sirsa Earns MA At 85
Army veteran Lal Chand Godara has earned a political science master’s degree at 85, scoring 965 marks and setting his sights on further studies.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Sirsa (Haryana): More than six decades after his limited formal education reportedly stood in the way of a promotion in the Indian Army, Lal Chand Godara decided not to rue about it anymore. Back then he could not pursue higher education, but nothing could stop him from completing an unfinished chapter of his life post retirement. At 85, the veteran of the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars has finally achieved a master’s degree in political science, scoring an impressive 965 out of 1,200 marks.
The result, declared by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on September 16, 2026, has brought immense pride to his family. For Godara, however, it is not the end of his academic journey. He now wants to pursue a master’s degree in another subject and eventually obtain an MPhil qualification.
Godara’s return to education is a story spanning several decades. After studying up to Class 8, he joined the Indian Army in 1961 and devoted most of his life to serving the country. He proudly wears the badge of war veteran on his shoulders.
However, because he had not passed the Class 10 examination, he could not get a promotion in the Army. The missed opportunity stayed with him long after his years in uniform, as did his desire to complete the education he had been forced to leave behind.
Retirement gave him the opportunity to begin again. In 2002, Godara passed the Class 10 examination. He completed Class 12 in 2004 and got a bachelor’s degree in 2007. Although several years passed before he enrolled for postgraduate studies, his interest in learning never faded.
"My grandchildren encouraged me to resume my academic journey. I enrolled in IGNOU’s MA programme in political science and began preparing for the examinations with the discipline, that was ingrained in me when I served as a soldier," says Godara.
There were no coaching classes or private tutors. Godara studied at home, spending long hours with his books and notes. Whenever he struggled with a subject or concept, his granddaughter Navya Godara helped him.
Navya said the idea of asking her grandfather to study further had taken shape during her school years. "Some of my classmates would taunt me over his limited education. Though I was proud of him for serving the country, I always wished I could stop my friends from making a mockery of my grandfather. And look at him today, he has achieved what we never thought he could," she says.
When she spoke to him about continuing his education, Godara readily agreed. He enrolled for the postgraduate course and began preparing with the goal of clearing the examination on his first attempt.
“My grandfather studied day and night. He did not take coaching or tuition but prepared entirely at home. Whenever he faced any difficulty, I helped him. Now that he has passed the MA examination in his first attempt with such good marks, I feel extremely proud of him,” Navya said.
Godara’s success has created a celebratory atmosphere in the family, which describes his achievement as a moment of immense pride. His journey has also made him an inspiration for young people who abandon their studies or believe it is too late to return to education.
Even at 85, Godara refuses to allow age to dictate his routine. He considers himself young at heart, walks several kilometres regularly and cycles to the market whenever he has an errand to run.
A master’s degree in political science has not satisfied his hunger for knowledge. "I am already thinking about studying another subject and pursuing higher academic qualifications," says Godara.
For a soldier who once saw his professional advancement restricted by his limited schooling, the degree at least makes him happy for fulfilling a promise he wanted through military service, retirement and old age. "My education was interrupted, but the quest for learning never ended," says Godara.
Also Read: