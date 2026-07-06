ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Sindhis Of India, Pakistan Are Deeply Intertwined In Genome’, Says Recent Study

Varanasi: Sindhi communities in India and Pakistan are deeply intertwined not only culturally and linguistically, but also in their genome. Their shared heritage dates back to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation.

This has been revealed in the DNA analysis of 113 Sindhis that was carried out by Chanchal Devnani of Gyan Lab of Banaras Hindu University along with Professor. Gyaneshwar Choubey, Dr. Khushboo Gautam and Professor Rakesh Rawal of Gujarat University.

They have pointed out that the Sindhi diaspora has dispersed from its homeland and spread across the world while preserving its genetic identity. This research has been published in the international science journal ‘Human Genetics’.

The researchers have stated that during the Indus valley civilization, an ethnic group flourished in the Sindh region, known today as the Sindhis. This community developed on the banks of the Indus river. Its civilization and culture are as ancient as the Indus Valley Civilisation itself.

They have pointed out that the most vivid evidence of this cultural continuity is the Ajrak, a distinctive type of traditional block-printed cotton fabric that symbolises Sindhi identity, respect and hospitality.

The trifoli pattern seen in Ajrak is also seen on the shawl draped over the shoulder of the statue of the priest king found in the excavations of Harappa and Mohenjodaro. The researchers say that this means that not only the DNA, but the attire also preserves the 5000-year-old heritage till date.