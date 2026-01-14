ETV Bharat / offbeat

Silent Struggle, Loud Success: Group Of Seven Hearing And Speech Impaired Kashmir Students Shine In Class 12 Results

Mudassir called the students extraordinary while acknowledging that teaching them was a little different from ordinary students. He further said that the students who are deprived of speech and hearing are taught by specially trained teachers in the school.

Principal of Abhedananda Home Higher Secondary School, Mudassir Ahmad Sofi expressed happiness over the brilliant results calling it a matter of pride for the entire school. He said that the happiness of these successful students and their parents was “greater than ours and the love of not only the students but also the teachers has blossomed”.

The 100 percent success of the Class 12 students of the school for the specially-abled students has scripted a history for the school. This is only the second time in the 83-year history of Abhedananda Home when students of the Class 12 have managed to achieve 100 percent results by securing good marks.

The children enrolled at the city's Abhedananda Home Higher Secondary School in Solina area have shown excellent performance and have achieved good marks. Among them, Tanzeela has secured 454 marks out of 500, while Abid has secured 453 marks. Seerat has got 450 marks, Mohammad Umaiq 434 marks, Tawhida 415 marks, Burhan 418 marks and Muskan has secured 419 marks out of 500 marks.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of the Class 12 annual examination, in which 84 percent of the candidates have qualified. Among the qualified students are seven students from Kashmir province who are speech and hearing impaired.

Srinagar: As the routine “success stories” in the Class 12 results in Jammu and Kashmir hog the headlines, a modest group of seven specially-abled students at a school here has scripted a silent history of sorts with a 100 percent success rate.

Tanzila's younger sister Ifrat Meraj, a resident of Surasyar in central Kashmir's Budgam, expressed immense happiness over her sister's success and said that she cannot express this happiness in words.

“I had my 10th class result today. I also succeeded with good marks but the heavenly happiness is because of Tanzila at home. Her success means a lot to me. Compared to ordinary children, taking care of these children is a big challenge not only for the parents but also for the teachers,” Ifrat said.

She credited the principal and teachers of the school for playing an important role in the success of Tanzila and other students like her.

Ifrat is also concerned at the same time over the future of such specially-abled children. “My sister is quite intelligent, she wants to teach further, but there are no facilities available in Jammu and Kashmir for such children who are deprived of speech and hearing to continue their education. Neither a college nor a technical institution. Ironically, given the current situation, these children cannot even be sent abroad for further education. We are worried about how to provide further education to Tanzila”.

Beenish, the elder sister of another 12th grade student, Muhammad Amiq, a resident of Pampore in Pulwama, said that ever since he came to know about the imminent results of 12th grade, he was waiting for the gazette with impatience.

“And when the results came out this afternoon, I started jumping with joy to see his success and the other members of the family were also very happy,” Beenish said. She said that Amiq was studying in Abhedananda Home from the beginning. Praising the school administration and teachers, Beenish said that hostels and other facilities at the school help the students there.

“But after class 12, there is no facility for such speech and hearing impaired children to pursue further education. Now, where and how we further educate such children is a matter of concern for me,” Beenish said. She said that her father worked hard for Amiq and he had to face many challenges, while lavishing praise on her brother for qualifying the exam with flying colours despite adversity on his side.

She suggested that the government needed to think about the permanent welfare of these speech and hearing impaired children so that they could also continue their further education like normal children and achieve success in life.

According to the data of the Board of School Education, in the annual examination of class 12, a total of candidates appeared, out of which 70,735 candidates were declared successful. The overall success rate of students in this annual examination was 84 percent.