ETV Bharat / offbeat

Silent Scar: How World War II Jerrycan Sparked Clean-up of Remote Battlefield In Ladakh

Srinagar: When a pair of men recently laid hands on a metal jerrycan in the snow-clad mountains in Ladakh, it turned out to be a relic from the World War II era.

The vintage caught attention but raised deeper questions about the long leftover metal scrap in glaciers and snow-clad Himalayan peaks, where the Indian Army guards borders to keep Pakistan and China at bay.

"The retrieved rusted jerrycan was strong and had not melted in the snow. It was dropped there in 1944," said veteran army officer Colonel PS Bindra (retd), who flagged it to the Indian Army’s northern command for cleaning up the metal waste from the region’s ecologically fragile borders.

Jerrycan was first developed by Germany in the late 1930s as a 20-litre metal container to be used to transport fuel and water for soldiers. Allied forces called German soldiers 'Jerries' and named the container 'jerrycan' as they found it superior and easily stackable as compared to what they were using.

Thousands of such jerrycans have accumulated across mountains, valleys and glaciers in Ladakh. Over the years, many such cans or drums were reused for bunkers or makeshift steps by security forces on the borders.

Thousands of such jerrycans have accumulated across mountains, valleys and glaciers in Ladakh. (Special Arrangement)

"Logistic constraints such as a lack of roads to remote military posts in Siachen or DBO (Dulat Beigh Oldie) and hostile weather could not make it possible to retrieve the trash from these places earlier," said Colonel Bindra, who has served in the Eastern Command’s Army Service Corps. He has himself dropped cans and containers at remote posts by parachute.

Ladakh is home to strategic borders with Pakistan and China, including the world's highest military battlefield, Siachen. The glacier on the Line of Control has Indian and Pakistani soldiers facing each other and saw a military operation in 1984 wherein India took control of the strategic Saltoro heights, giving the Indian Army a tactical advantage over Pakistan, who are at a lower altitude.

Siachen is a dangerous place. The temperature drops to minus 60 degrees Celsius. The extreme weather alone has killed over 869 Indian soldiers since 1984. The last bullet on the glacier was fired in 2003 before India and Pakistan inked a ceasefire. Yet the guard has not been lowered.

An Indian Army soldier at the world's highest battlefield Siachen | File photo (ANI)

During all these years, essential supplies like food or kerosene have reached the glacier in metal containers and jerry cans. They are airdropped by helicopters or carried on mules or porters. At an altitude exceeding 21,000 feet—higher than Mont Blanc (15,766 feet), the tallest peak in Western Europe—kerosene is used for cooking or boiling ice to make water.

"Since 1962, many forward posts in Ladakh remained beyond the reach of roads," said Colonel Bindra. "Supplies to troops stationed in these remote and unforgiving areas depended almost entirely on air maintenance operations by the Army Service Corps, supported by the Indian Air Force."

The use of cans was not restricted to security forces alone. For the civilian population, jerrycans were meant for collecting water from long distances. At a height of 14,500 feet, Lukung Pangong is the last village where India's border meets China in Ladakh.