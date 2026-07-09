Silent Health Crisis In Jaipur Villages: Fluoride-Contaminated Water Leaves Thousands Disabled
Jaipur villages face a silent health crisis as fluoride-contaminated water causes disabilities in thousands. Families struggle daily, awaiting promised clean water, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Jaipur: For families in villages near Jaipur, each morning is a painful reminder of their reality. Instead of preparing children for school or play, many spend their days caring for loved ones confined to beds, cots, or wheelchairs. Their lives have been forever changed by years of drinking fluoride-contaminated water.
When the ETV Bharat team visited villages in the Jobner, Kishangarh-Renwal, and Sambhar Panchayat Samitis, people narrated their ordeal and the severe impact of fluoride-laden drinking water on hundreds of families.
“Years of promises by the government to supply clean drinking water remained unfulfilled as we didn’t see clean drinking water reaching our homes. This resulted in both children and young adults developing disabilities, weak bones, and deformities,” said a villager.
According to local estimates, nearly 1,500 people across the three blocks develop one or the other kind of disability due to the fluoride contamination. The most-affected villages include Mandabhim Singh, Loharwara, Bhaislana, Deslana, and Pachkodia, which have reported widespread health problems, with elderly residents suffering chronic joint pain and children developing spinal deformities at an early age.
Residents allege that our drinking water through taps never reached them despite repeated assurance by the government and installation of water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Bisalpur.
“Public pipelines and taps installed under the mission remain dry. It forces villagers to continue depending on fluoride-contaminated groundwater,” said Narmada Devi, an elderly woman.
In Devatwalon ki Dhani in the Jaipur district, her family alone has eight children living with disabilities.
Narmada said eight of her grandchildren have been affected. They include Ashish (25), Anita (24), Sonu (19), Aryan (15), Amit (14), Mohit (13), Gagan (12), and Chakit (11).
“Caring for the children is becoming increasingly difficult because of our financial condition. But we continued educating those who are able to attend school, with support from volunteers,” she said.
While Gagan studies in Class 8 and Chakit in Class 6, Anita, Ashish, Amit, and Aryan remain at home because of their condition. Mohit attends a special school in Tonk, while Sonu is pursuing a bachelor's degree.
“We have taken the children to several doctors and also visited religious shrines hoping for a cure, but nothing has helped. We tried every possible treatment and followed every suggestion, but there has been no improvement,” Narmada added.
Another resident, Prem Devi Kumawat, said contaminated water has affected both his children, his son with a physical disability and his daughter with an intellectual impairment.
“My son, Ashish, developed a disability in childhood. He attended school for some time but had to discontinue his education when his physical condition worsened. He now spends most of his time on a cot or in a wheelchair,” she said.
Her 22-year-old daughter, Kanta, studied until Class 9 before repeated illness forced her to leave school. “She also remains confirmed at home making things worse for the family as we have just one earning hand,” Prem Devi said.
Her husband works as a skilled laborer in Jaipur while she manages household work and cares for both children. “There are many families like ours in nearby villages where children and young people are living with disabilities,” she added.
Vimla Devi narrated the similar ordeal, saying that her children, Gagan and Chakit, were facing the same problem.
“One of my sons has disabilities affecting an arm and a leg, making movement difficult, while my younger son is physically weak, has a protruding chest, and has poor vision in one eye. Despite proper food and medicines, his body is not developing,” she said.
Vimla Devi also alleged that despite repeated visits to government offices, her family has been unable to obtain a disability certificate for one of her sons. She added that her husband suffers from severe allergies, making it difficult for him to work as a laborer.
Santosh Devi, mother of 24-year-old Anita, said her daughter has lived with a disability since she was five. Despite consulting numerous doctors, the family found no solution. “We went to doctors, underwent many medical tests and even visited religious places hoping she would recover, but nothing worked,” she said.
Anita now has difficulty using her limbs and lacks physical stability. “Doctors have suggested brain surgery, but the procedure is expensive and offers little assurance of recovery. We have now accepted the situation because we have exhausted every option,” Santosh said.
According to villagers, fluoride contamination is visible even in household utensils, appliances, and bathroom fixtures. “When water is stored in vessels, a layer of fluoride settles on them. We have no choice but to drink water from borewells and tube wells because Bisalpur water has not reached the village despite repeated promises,” Santosh added.
A group of women in the village told ETV Bharat that even children who appear healthy frequently complain of some complications and body pain.
“People in their 40s and 50s often look much older because of constant joint and knee problems,” said an elderly woman. “We request the government to provide Bisalpur with supply water and free us from fluoride-contaminated saline water so future generations can be protected,” she added.
Social activist Rakesh Yadav, who works with differently abled children in the region, said people were unaware of many things so they had to suffer.
“My organization provided door-to-door education, therapy through specialist doctors, and assistance in accessing government welfare schemes, but many families are still unaware of the schemes available to them. We help them receive those benefits,” he said.
Yadav estimated that nearly 1,500 children and young people across 10 to 15 villages in the three blocks are living with disabilities. “Fluoride-contaminated water is a major contributing factor. Pipelines have been laid and household connections have been provided, but water does not flow. In many villages, taps have never supplied water, while some receive water only after several days,” he said.
Doctors also raised the concern, saying that something needs to be done immediately to stop further damage to the villagers, especially children.
Dr. Sunil Yadav of Jobner Hospital said excessive fluoride in drinking water can seriously affect health. “Yellowing of teeth and weakening of bones are common signs. Fluoride levels above 1.5 parts per million can cause severe damage, including joint pain and bone deformities,” he said.
Fluoride levels are increasing because of groundwater depletion and the growing use of chemical fertilizers. “As groundwater levels fall, people draw water from deeper sources that often contain higher fluoride concentrations,” Dr. Yadav explained.
He called for large-scale rainwater harvesting and stronger efforts by panchayats to improve access to safe drinking water. “Clean drinking water is essential to protect people from the long-term effects of fluoride exposure,” he said.
Also Read