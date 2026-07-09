ETV Bharat / offbeat

Silent Health Crisis In Jaipur Villages: Fluoride-Contaminated Water Leaves Thousands Disabled

Jaipur: For families in villages near Jaipur, each morning is a painful reminder of their reality. Instead of preparing children for school or play, many spend their days caring for loved ones confined to beds, cots, or wheelchairs. Their lives have been forever changed by years of drinking fluoride-contaminated water.

When the ETV Bharat team visited villages in the Jobner, Kishangarh-Renwal, and Sambhar Panchayat Samitis, people narrated their ordeal and the severe impact of fluoride-laden drinking water on hundreds of families.

“Years of promises by the government to supply clean drinking water remained unfulfilled as we didn’t see clean drinking water reaching our homes. This resulted in both children and young adults developing disabilities, weak bones, and deformities,” said a villager.

Silent Health Crisis In Jaipur Villages: Fluoride-Contaminated Water Leaves Thousands Disabled (ETV Bharat)

According to local estimates, nearly 1,500 people across the three blocks develop one or the other kind of disability due to the fluoride contamination. The most-affected villages include Mandabhim Singh, Loharwara, Bhaislana, Deslana, and Pachkodia, which have reported widespread health problems, with elderly residents suffering chronic joint pain and children developing spinal deformities at an early age.

Residents allege that our drinking water through taps never reached them despite repeated assurance by the government and installation of water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Bisalpur.

“Public pipelines and taps installed under the mission remain dry. It forces villagers to continue depending on fluoride-contaminated groundwater,” said Narmada Devi, an elderly woman.

In Devatwalon ki Dhani in the Jaipur district, her family alone has eight children living with disabilities.

Narmada said eight of her grandchildren have been affected. They include Ashish (25), Anita (24), Sonu (19), Aryan (15), Amit (14), Mohit (13), Gagan (12), and Chakit (11).

Silent Health Crisis In Jaipur Villages: Fluoride-Contaminated Water Leaves Thousands Disabled (ETV Bharat)

“Caring for the children is becoming increasingly difficult because of our financial condition. But we continued educating those who are able to attend school, with support from volunteers,” she said.

While Gagan studies in Class 8 and Chakit in Class 6, Anita, Ashish, Amit, and Aryan remain at home because of their condition. Mohit attends a special school in Tonk, while Sonu is pursuing a bachelor's degree.

“We have taken the children to several doctors and also visited religious shrines hoping for a cure, but nothing has helped. We tried every possible treatment and followed every suggestion, but there has been no improvement,” Narmada added.

Another resident, Prem Devi Kumawat, said contaminated water has affected both his children, his son with a physical disability and his daughter with an intellectual impairment.

“My son, Ashish, developed a disability in childhood. He attended school for some time but had to discontinue his education when his physical condition worsened. He now spends most of his time on a cot or in a wheelchair,” she said.