ETV Bharat / offbeat

Silent Engineer, Talking Machines: Differently-Abled Uttarakhand Man Stuns World With Hi-Tech Models

Shamsher began crafting small-scale models using cardboard, wood, old motors, and locally available materials. He started with a model of an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus. Subsequently, he created models of cars, trucks, dumpers, and bulldozers. With every new experiment, his confidence grew, and his models became increasingly complex.

Despite his inability to speak or hear, Shamsher began learning by observing and understanding things around him according to family members. Eventually, he started grasping technical concepts by watching videos on a mobile phone. He did not attend any institute or training center; instead, he learned through his own experiments.

While other children played with toys, Shamsher would dismantle them to understand how they functioned. Over time, this curiosity evolved into a habit. His efforts to closely understand machines and vehicles laid the foundation for his remarkable skills.

At the Raya Gol village—situated 12 kilometers from Nachni town around 80 km from the Pithoragarh district headquarters—family members recall that Shamsher was always curious about the internal mechanisms of toys from a very young age.

Pithoragarh: Deaf and mute by birth, 30-year-old Shamsher Singh from a far off village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh makes lifeless models of cars and aircraft talk on his behalf. As soon as this differently-abled young man operates the remote control, his handmade aircraft take flight, JCB buckets lift debris, vehicles hoist loads, and ropeways begin to operate leaving even seasoned engineers astounded.

Shamsher's father, Bhagat Singh, passed away about 12 years ago. The responsibility of supporting the family fell upon the elder brother, Chandrabhanu Singh, who works as a mason. He is the one who provides for the family. Shamsher's both sisters are married.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his vehicle models (ETV Bharat)

Class 8 Dropout

Shamsher studied up to the eighth grade at the local Junior High School in Bajeta. However, being unable to hear or speak, he could not continue his formal education. Even today, he communicates by writing his thoughts on paper, and information or messages from others are conveyed to him in writing as well. Despite limited education and resources, he never let his talent stagnate.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his vehicle models (ETV Bharat)

Shamsher honed his skills and created unique models. His experiments were not limited to just road vehicles. He built a model of a tank that runs on tracks, a ropeway trolley model, and even a floating house. Additionally, he constructed a watercraft that he operates on the Bhujgarh River.

Most of Shamsher’s models feature functional lights, horns, and indicators. These models, crafted with limited resources, stand as a testament to his technical prowess. He has utilized the walls and open spaces around his home to create winding roads where his vehicles operate. Watching him maneuver buses, cars, and trucks via remote control gives observers an insight into the challenges of navigating mountainous terrain.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his vehicle models (ETV Bharat)

Demonstrating Challenges Through Models

Through his models, Shamsher illustrates how vehicles negotiate sharp turns, how heavy vehicles struggle on steep inclines, and the difficult conditions drivers face. For him, this is not merely a hobby but a medium to convey the realities of life in the mountains.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his vehicle models (ETV Bharat)

Disappointment Over Explosion Of Aircraft Model

Shamsher put immense effort into flying an aircraft model he had built. On one occasion, the aircraft soared to a certain height before exploding with a loud bang. He was deeply disheartened by this incident; seeing the model—which had taken so long to create—destroyed came as a major blow. Nevertheless, he began new experiments and continued with his work. Children from the family also join him during every experiment and cheer him on. About two years ago, with the help of a local youth who runs a YouTube channel named 'Kammu Pahadi', Shamsher created a social media account. He then began uploading videos of the models he had crafted using his mobile phone.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his aircraft model (ETV Bharat)

From Mountains To Widespread Recognition

Gradually, people started noticing his work and appreciating his skills. Through gestures, Shamsher conveys his desire to create models on a much larger scale in the future. He dreams of teaching this art to other differently-abled youths so that they, too, can discover and realize their own talents.

Pithoragarh's differently-abled Shamsher Singh with his vehicle models (ETV Bharat)

"Even though my son cannot hear or speak, he possesses extraordinary talent. With the right support, he could go very far," said Mohini Devi, Shamsher's mother.