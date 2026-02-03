ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sikar Farmer Innovates To Develop Multicoloured Corn That Is High In Nutrients And Antioxidants

His participation in a workshop at the Agricultural Research Centre in Fatehpur of Sikar district led him to receive training in developing hybrid and improved seeds. The information he gained sparked a new idea, and he thought, "Why not create a corn variety that is both distinctive in appearance and nutritious?"

Yadav's journey wasn't an easy one. In 2012, he completely abandoned chemical farming and adopted the path of natural, organic farming. Instead of using chemicals, he adopted natural techniques like beej amrit, jeevamrit, homemade compost and drip irrigation. His goal was to keep the soil free of toxins and grow crops that were not only healthy but also fetched higher prices in the market.

Piprali is a small village in the Sikar district of Rajasthan that has been known for its soil and climate. Yadav’s intervention has given it a new identity.

This is how his experiment began. Yadav cross-pollinated seeds from different varieties of corn that were white, yellow, light red and dark red. As a result, he achieved a unique multicoloured corn crop. The cobs were adorned with different coloured grains that were white, yellow and red. It resembled a colourful gift.

This crop not only looks attractive but is also rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Yadav sold it directly in the market, where it fetched up to Rs 200 rupees per cob. He has now applied for a patent for this new variety. His dream is to make this variety accessible to other farmers so that they can also earn more.

Not only corn, but Yadav has also worked magic with radishes. Instead of the usual white radish, he has been growing red radishes. This organically grown red radish is much more popular in the market than the white radish. While white radishes sold for Rs 40 per kg, he was able to get Rs 60 per kg for the red radish.

He explained, “Organic farming not only increases profits but also keeps the land fertile for years. Avoiding chemicals also protects the environment."

His hard work has now become an inspiration for the other farmers in his village. One of the farmers, Jagdish Prasad, said, “By working with Sanjay Bhai, I have learned the intricacies of organic farming. Even without pesticides, I am getting good harvests and good profits."

Another farmer, Suresh Kumar, added, “If there are more innovative farmers like Sanjay Yadav in the country, the farmers' incomes could double, and people would get poison-free, nutritious food."

Yadav believes that innovation is needed in traditional farming. "Traditional methods are good, but by adopting new technology, improved seeds and organic methods, we can determine the price of our produce ourselves. Dependence on middlemen must end," he said.