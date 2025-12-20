Siblings Keep Odisha’s Traditional Painting Alive Through Free Training At Puri’s Pattachitra Centre
As modern prints threaten traditional art, a Puri-based centre is nurturing Pattachitra through free education, exhibitions, and cultural preservation.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
By Shakti Prasad Mishra
Puri: Brazilian artist and painter Romero Britto had said "Art is too important not to share," and two siblings from Pilgrim city Puri have gone a step ahead of it. Apart from sharing their art, Pankaj Kumar Behera and Saroj Kumar Behera have been teaching hundreds of students Pattachitra art, considered one of the oldest traditional forms in Odisha.
In the age of digital printing and mass production, many art forms are struggling to survive. At such a juncture, both Pankaj and Saroj began the Pattachitra Centre in Puri to preserve and promote Odisha’s centuries-old painting tradition, free of cost.
With the vision of taking Odisha’s traditional painting to the global stage and passing it on to the next generation, both siblings, Pankaj, a Pattachitra artist par excellence and Saroj, who takes care of administration, set up the centre in 2001 on Nabakalebara Road in Puri. Over the years, the centre has remained a living space for learning, creating, and celebrating Odisha’s rich art heritage.
Pattachitra often reflects mythological stories, especially those linked to Lord Jagannath. Recognising the need for honing skills of the present generation, Pankaj started training and awareness by offering free painting education. Many of his students have already completed degrees in fine arts but train with Pankaj to dig deeper into the traditional styles through expert guidance.
Students from various art colleges across Odisha come to the centre to learn traditional painting techniques. The initiative has also attracted learners from other states and overseas, most showing eagerness to understand Odisha’s artistic legacy.
Pankaj believes that the survival of traditional art depends on sharing knowledge with as many as possible without barriers and reluctance.
“Traditional painting has nuances which I teach here completely free. The more children learn it, the more Odisha’s art will spread, both in the country and abroad,” Pankaj says.
Many students who underwent training under Guru Pankaj have secured teaching jobs in educational institutions, while some earn their livelihood by making Pattachitra art for business. Seeing the students become self-reliant makes Pankaj happy.
One of his students Puspitarani Tarikat from Sonepur, says she completed a four-year Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) and came to Puri specifically to learn Odisha’s traditional painting forms.
“Under Guru Pankaj Kumar Behera, we are learning paintings based on mythological themes besides some other aspects too. Painting is not easy because it needs patience and an unparalleled dedication. I look forward to learning more and have made it my goal in life to finetune my artistry,” she says, adding that structured art education at school and college levels could help many young artists find direction and livelihood.
Similarly, another student Ankita Dutt from Nuapada, says her passion for traditional painting brought her to the centre.
“Demand for pattachitra painting has been ever growing. But you have to be really good in the skill to make people stop and notice. You can earn, teach, do business, or become an art teacher. Tourists who visit the state love our traditional paintings, and that is too much a motivation to take it a notch forward,” she says.
The Pattachitra Centre also functions as a mini museum, displaying a rich collection of paintings, traditional masks, wood carvings, stone sculptures, bronze Dokra artworks, and papier mache crafted by artisans. It has become a major destination for tourists visiting Puri.
Visitors, both Indian and foreign, often spend hours exploring the artwork at the centre, leaving with a deeper appreciation of Odisha’s artistic traditions and a cultural experience that stays with them for all times to come.
Expressing concern over computer-printed replicas flooding the market, Pankaj says such things are severely impacting traditional artisans. “Instead artisans who spend time and money creating authentic Pattachitra, do not get the right price,” he says, urging the government to impose restrictions on printed imitations and support genuine artists.
Saroj, founder of the Pattachitra Centre, and a pillar of support for Pankaj, calls it a 'treasure house of art.' “This is not just a teaching centre but a place where you can get collectibles not found anywhere else. Tourists from across India and abroad visit the centre and leave with a taste of Odishan art. Many students trained here are now settled and supporting their families through the art. That gives us immense happiness,” he says.
Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the brothers believe their work is a form of service. "Actually this is our effort to ensure that Odisha’s art and culture not only survive but flourish across generations and borders," the siblings conclude as they get busy with students.
