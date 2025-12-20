ETV Bharat / offbeat

Siblings Keep Odisha’s Traditional Painting Alive Through Free Training At Puri’s Pattachitra Centre

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Brazilian artist and painter Romero Britto had said "Art is too important not to share," and two siblings from Pilgrim city Puri have gone a step ahead of it. Apart from sharing their art, Pankaj Kumar Behera and Saroj Kumar Behera have been teaching hundreds of students Pattachitra art, considered one of the oldest traditional forms in Odisha.

In the age of digital printing and mass production, many art forms are struggling to survive. At such a juncture, both Pankaj and Saroj began the Pattachitra Centre in Puri to preserve and promote Odisha’s centuries-old painting tradition, free of cost.

Siblings Keep Odisha’s Pattachitra Painting Alive Through Free Training At Puri’s Pattachitra Centre (ETV Bharat)

With the vision of taking Odisha’s traditional painting to the global stage and passing it on to the next generation, both siblings, Pankaj, a Pattachitra artist par excellence and Saroj, who takes care of administration, set up the centre in 2001 on Nabakalebara Road in Puri. Over the years, the centre has remained a living space for learning, creating, and celebrating Odisha’s rich art heritage.

Pattachitra often reflects mythological stories, especially those linked to Lord Jagannath. Recognising the need for honing skills of the present generation, Pankaj started training and awareness by offering free painting education. Many of his students have already completed degrees in fine arts but train with Pankaj to dig deeper into the traditional styles through expert guidance.

Students from various art colleges across Odisha come to the centre to learn traditional painting techniques. The initiative has also attracted learners from other states and overseas, most showing eagerness to understand Odisha’s artistic legacy.

Pankaj believes that the survival of traditional art depends on sharing knowledge with as many as possible without barriers and reluctance.