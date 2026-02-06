Shyamnagar's 'Guitar Village': The Heartbeat Of Bengal's Musical Transformation
Guitars for India and beyond: the small Bengal hamlet crafting 60% of India’s guitars.
Shyamnagar (North 24-Parganas): In Bengali folk music, the ektara (single string) is the traditional instrument for Baul songs and singers. The current generation of music lovers is taking up the six-stringed instruments – the guitar. Guitar manufacturing factories have sprung up in different pockets of West Bengal. Kaugachi-Chanditala in Shyamnagar, North 24 Parganas, has come to be known as the 'Guitar Village'.
Shyamnagar, a semi-urban area in the northern fringe of Kolkata, once famous for its temple dedicated to Shyam, is also a football hub. Legendary Bengali footballer Subrata Bhattacharya's ancestral home is in Shyamnagar. In such a place associated with spirituality and football, one can now hear the resonance of musical notes.
Many musical instrument manufacturing factories have sprung up, leading to Kaugachi-Chanditala becoming known as the 'Guitar Village'.
Kaugachi is a place of peculiar sounds. Standing there, one can hear three or four different sounds: the sawing of wood, the strumming of stringed instruments, and the noise of passing vehicles. This strange cacophony permeates the atmosphere, and you'll see guitars hanging all around. Some are completely finished, while others are still in the process of being made. It's true that the guitar is primarily a part of Western music, but it has become an essential instrument in contemporary music in many regions.
The guitars made in Kaugachi use wood from the Ghora-Neem tree. This wood is brought from Assam. Guitars are mainly made from Tun wood or Ghora-Neem wood. Besides pine wood, rosewood, and Shefali wood, a mixture of toon and maple wood is also used to make guitars. All of this wood is sourced from Tinsukia in Assam. However, the rosewood comes from Kerala.
But how did Kaugachi in Shyamnagar become the epicentre of guitar manufacturing?
There's a story behind its development. Many years ago, most guitar manufacturing companies had their factories in Dum Dum. Guitar makers from Kaugachi would go to Dum Dum to work. They were mainly skilled in polishing. This work pattern began to change 30 years ago, and it evolved into its current form by 2005-06.
Govinda Biswas, one of the manufacturers in the guitar village, says, "People know Kaugachi-Chanditala as the 'Guitar Village'. There are six to seven guitar factories. Over two hundred people work here. The majority of the people here are involved in guitar making. Guitars found in retail shops around Kolkata's Lalbazar, Free School Street, Sealdah and College Street come from here."
He added, "Earlier, only polishing work was done here. Then, with the help of skilled craftsmen, the entire guitar manufacturing process began. The factories here have the capacity to produce one hundred to two hundred guitars a month. Alongside this, creating a market for sales was also crucial. After addressing these issues, guitar manufacturing started with great enthusiasm a quarter of a century ago. I myself used to do marketing. Now I am manufacturing guitars."
Govinda Biswas said, "Look, the quality of a guitar is determined by its price. You can get a guitar for Rs 2,500. Then there are guitars costing Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000. Almost 60% of the country's guitars are made in this village. Not only in India, but the six-stringed instrument made in Kaugachi-Chanditala also travels to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh," said Biswas.
Are the guitar manufacturers skilled at playing the guitar? The manufacturers in Kaugachi say that they are not guitarists. However, they have a thorough understanding of sound. Because basic knowledge is essential to fix any problems with a guitar. All the craftsmen and sellers here possess that knowledge.
Santu Biswas, a businessman from the new generation, said, "Indian-made guitars cannot be compared to Indonesian guitars. They take a lot of time to prepare the wood for the guitars to ensure good quality. Not only that, the kind of wood is not available in our country. That's why their guitars are much more expensive. However, China could pose a challenge for us. They are making fibre guitars, which don't last over three months. Many people are feeling cheated after buying fibre guitars online. Because if they break, they cannot be repaired. But wooden guitars can be repaired."
Regarding the demand for guitars among the current generation, Santu Biswas said, "Guitars have an appeal for everyone. As a musical instrument, the guitar has always been popular. Now, the guitar has become a fashion statement. It is being used in everything from interior decoration to fashion photography." The craftsmen have understood from their daily experiences that the guitar is the ultimate friend of youthful angst, the language of Gen Z's anger. There is interest from people aged eight to eighty. The melody transcends boundaries and is universal.
