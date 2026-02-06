ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shyamnagar's 'Guitar Village': The Heartbeat Of Bengal's Musical Transformation

Shyamnagar (North 24-Parganas): In Bengali folk music, the ektara (single string) is the traditional instrument for Baul songs and singers. The current generation of music lovers is taking up the six-stringed instruments – ​​the guitar. Guitar manufacturing factories have sprung up in different pockets of West Bengal. Kaugachi-Chanditala in Shyamnagar, North 24 Parganas, has come to be known as the 'Guitar Village'.

Shyamnagar, a semi-urban area in the northern fringe of Kolkata, once famous for its temple dedicated to Shyam, is also a football hub. Legendary Bengali footballer Subrata Bhattacharya's ancestral home is in Shyamnagar. In such a place associated with spirituality and football, one can now hear the resonance of musical notes.

Many musical instrument manufacturing factories have sprung up, leading to Kaugachi-Chanditala becoming known as the 'Guitar Village'.

Kaugachi is a place of peculiar sounds. Standing there, one can hear three or four different sounds: the sawing of wood, the strumming of stringed instruments, and the noise of passing vehicles. This strange cacophony permeates the atmosphere, and you'll see guitars hanging all around. Some are completely finished, while others are still in the process of being made. It's true that the guitar is primarily a part of Western music, but it has become an essential instrument in contemporary music in many regions.

Guitars being prepared in in a village in North 24-Parganas in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

The guitars made in Kaugachi use wood from the Ghora-Neem tree. This wood is brought from Assam. Guitars are mainly made from Tun wood or Ghora-Neem wood. Besides pine wood, rosewood, and Shefali wood, a mixture of toon and maple wood is also used to make guitars. All of this wood is sourced from Tinsukia in Assam. However, the rosewood comes from Kerala.

But how did Kaugachi in Shyamnagar become the epicentre of guitar manufacturing?