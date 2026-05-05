ETV Bharat / offbeat

Short In Height, Tall In Determination: Odisha’s 1.5 Ft Girl Sunita Nayak Clears Class 10 Despite Odds

A resident of Kata Sahi in Saruali village of Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal, Sunita was a student of Nigamananda High School and had appeared exams at Panchayat Raj High School in Kanpura village. Since she is a challenged person, her mother Sanju used to help her in traveling to and from the examination centre.

Dhenkanal: She might be short in height, but her determination stands tall. Sunita Nayak, who is just 18 inches tall, has cleared her Class 10 examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education with a ‘C’ grade and an overall score of 309 marks out of 600.

After her husband Bishnu Nayak's death 10 years ago, Sanju has been working tirelessly to make ends meet and ensure education for her disabled child. "I used to take Sunita to school on a bicycle since she was a child. Now I am very happy that she has passed her Class 10 exam. If the government helps us, she will be able to get higher education.''

But the going has not been easy for Sunita. Since she was unable to write, one of her younger cousins, Pratap Nayak ​​wrote the answers for Sunita as a scribe in the examination. Expressing his happiness, Pratap said, "Sunita made it through the examination and its so heartening. I went to Kanpur High School with my sister to write for her and I am very happy today after her results were out," he said.

Sunita’s family and the people of the village are celebrating her success. Although she has a desire to go for higher education, the financial condition of the family is weak. Her family has requested the government to help Sunita realize her dream so that she can complete education and take up a job.