Shivamogga Student Stuns Teachers By Identifying Known People Just By Looking At Their Toes

Explaining his ability, Bhuvan said the habit developed naturally. “I usually keep my head down while speaking to teachers and often look at their feet. Over time, this became a habit. No two people are alike, and no two feet are alike either. I observe the uniqueness of toes and remember them,” he said.

A resident of Mangarsikoppa, Bhuvan, who wishes to become an engineer, usually stands in one direction, as his friends come from behind and stretch their legs between Bhuvan's legs. And believe it or not, he takes a fraction of a second to name each one the hundreds, correctly at that. Bhuvan names his school teachers in the same way.

Bhuvan S, a class 10 student of the school is attracting attention for his expertise in naming fellow students of the school and teachers just by looking at their feet. He has shown his prowess with about a hundred of his friends and teachers.

Shivamogga: Students with elephantine memory are becoming common these days. Children as young as 7-8 years doing top ranks in Math Olympiad or general knowledge skill is fine and understandable too. But what goes full toss about a student of Indira Residential School in Gerupura, Hosanagar, is his ability to guess the names of people by just looking at their toes.

School headmaster Yogesh said Bhuvan amazed everyone initially with his special talent. It was during an exercise being conducted by education department officials, that Bhuvan showed his extraordinary skill. “Earlier, he surprised everyone by identifying nearly 200 students just by their voices. Later, he tested himself by recognising people through their feet. We conducted a proper test, mixing all students without revealing identities and he named everyone correctly,” Yogesh said.

When Bhuvan had spoken about his ability to the headmaster, Yogesh was taken aback. "So we put him to test to see how he guesses and he proved himself," he said.

Tarun, a student said, "I feel happy to see Bhuvan's talent. God has given everyone some talent but this one is special. Bhuvan is different from others and does not indulge in any unnecessary fights." He also added that teachers of the school bring out the best in everyone and they did so with Bhuvan.

Bhuvan S, the student with exceptional memory and talent (ETV Bharat)

Another student, Ganesh too spoke high about Bhuvan and how both are good friends. "Bhuvan is friendly with everyone. But for his talent he is being talked about everywhere. I feel he is one of the best students the school has produced. Our school teachers too are encouraging him so that the world knows about his talent. I am sure his IQ is far higher than any other student," Ganesh stated.

Krishnamurthy, president of the school's parent council, appreciated Bhuvan's ability. "It is a miracle to be able to name anyone just by looking at their feet. And even then, one may identify 10-15 children by looking at their feet. But, it is amazing to be able to do that for 100 or 200 people. He is among the top students of the school and may his future be bright," he said wishing Bhuvan a bright future.

Dr. Ram Prasad, Head of the Psychology Department at SIMS Medical College, said such abilities are linked to advanced cognitive processing. “Bhuvan appears to be using high-level visual memory and pattern recognition. Since he is academically strong, his IQ is likely far higher than average,” he said.

Bhuvan's mother Hemavati gets emotional. Speaking about Bhuvan, she revealed that he was a bright boy from the beginning. When he was studying in the village school, he used to top in exams. "But he was equally good in co-curricular activities. The teachers at the school encourage him a lot. We are happy that he is showing his prowess in other fields as well," she said.