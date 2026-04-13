ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shimla Software Engineer Utilises Work From Home Opportunity To Develop Rooftop Blueberry Orchard

Shimla: Demonstrating foresight while using technology, a software engineer from Badas village near Shimla has successfully established a horticulture venture in the shape of a blueberry orchard on his concrete rooftop.

Manan Sharma utilised his work-from-home opportunity to develop the orchard. Blueberry cultivation is relatively lesser known in Himachal Pradesh at present, and Manan has exploited the promising prospects at the right time. Manan's family has always been connected to the soil. His father, Piyush Sharma, is a retired tehsildar who has been cultivating strawberries in the fields. Manan has given a modern touch to his father's passion.

With limited land availability, he embraced rooftop cultivation. He told ETV Bharat, "Engineering studies taught me data and precision management. The technical knowledge I gained from experts at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan and The Growers Fruit Plant Nursery gave me the confidence that I can grow exotic crops like blueberries on the rooftop."

Rooftop Blueberry Orchard developed by a software engineer (sd)

Blueberries are quite popular in countries like Australia, the United States and those in Europe. The Duke variety gives better yields in colder mountainous regions, while the Emerald variety offers better yields for growers in the warmer regions.

In the Indian market, blueberries are priced according to their grade, ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 rupees per kg. Currently, they are rarely available in the Indian market.

Manan disclosed, "We have blueberry plants of the Misty and Bluerobin varieties on our rooftop. We brought 500 plants from a nursery in Jogindernagar that cost between Rs 400 and Rs 800 per plant, depending on the variety. After receiving a good response, we planted 500 more, and today we are caring for 1,000 blueberry plants."

Blueberries are a superfood renowned for their flavour and health benefits. Native to North America, specifically the United States and Canada, they are now spread across Europe and also Asia.

They can only grow in cold climates although their cultivation is limited. While they are being cultivated experimentally in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Sikkim and the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, they are rarely grown in India. Most of the blueberries are imported.