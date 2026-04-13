Shimla Software Engineer Utilises Work From Home Opportunity To Develop Rooftop Blueberry Orchard
The Horticulture Department in Himachal Pradesh is promoting blueberry cultivation across the state as the climate is ideal for growing this fruit.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Shimla: Demonstrating foresight while using technology, a software engineer from Badas village near Shimla has successfully established a horticulture venture in the shape of a blueberry orchard on his concrete rooftop.
Manan Sharma utilised his work-from-home opportunity to develop the orchard. Blueberry cultivation is relatively lesser known in Himachal Pradesh at present, and Manan has exploited the promising prospects at the right time. Manan's family has always been connected to the soil. His father, Piyush Sharma, is a retired tehsildar who has been cultivating strawberries in the fields. Manan has given a modern touch to his father's passion.
With limited land availability, he embraced rooftop cultivation. He told ETV Bharat, "Engineering studies taught me data and precision management. The technical knowledge I gained from experts at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan and The Growers Fruit Plant Nursery gave me the confidence that I can grow exotic crops like blueberries on the rooftop."
Blueberries are quite popular in countries like Australia, the United States and those in Europe. The Duke variety gives better yields in colder mountainous regions, while the Emerald variety offers better yields for growers in the warmer regions.
In the Indian market, blueberries are priced according to their grade, ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 rupees per kg. Currently, they are rarely available in the Indian market.
Manan disclosed, "We have blueberry plants of the Misty and Bluerobin varieties on our rooftop. We brought 500 plants from a nursery in Jogindernagar that cost between Rs 400 and Rs 800 per plant, depending on the variety. After receiving a good response, we planted 500 more, and today we are caring for 1,000 blueberry plants."
Blueberries are a superfood renowned for their flavour and health benefits. Native to North America, specifically the United States and Canada, they are now spread across Europe and also Asia.
They can only grow in cold climates although their cultivation is limited. While they are being cultivated experimentally in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Sikkim and the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, they are rarely grown in India. Most of the blueberries are imported.
Manan explained that Shimla's conditions are ideal for the cultivation of blueberries since temperatures remain low even in summers. Blueberries require 800 to 1,000 hours of chilling.
He said that growing blueberry plants on the rooftop wasn't easy, and he had to resort to scientific methods wherein he used cocopeat, vermicompost and a special nutrient mixture instead of soil to reduce weight. To prevent waterlogging on the rooftop and ensure that the plants received the right amount of moisture, modern drainage and irrigation systems, including drip irrigation, were installed. The plant varieties were selected based on Shimla's dry, cold and damp conditions.
Horticulture experts claim that the cool climate in parts of India is best for blueberry cultivation. States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir are ideal for blueberry cultivation. Horticulturists can use modern methods like drip irrigation and fertigation to cultivate blueberries while preventing water stress.
The soil should be acidic and have a pH between 4.5 and 5.5. It's also important to have adequate moisture in the soil. The best time to plant blueberries is mid-October or early spring.
The Horticulture Department in Himachal Pradesh is promoting blueberry cultivation. Officials disclosed that saplings were distributed to farmers last year. Three years ago, 300 blueberry saplings were planted at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University’s Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre in Bajaura. Scientists conducted research on these plants for two years, after which they were transplanted at three locations where they bore fruit.
Following this, efforts are underway to cultivate improved varieties of blueberries in the state and make them available to growers across the country. Manan disclosed, "I bought one-and-a-half-year-old plants from a nursery. The plants haven't borne fruit yet but they should by next year. Blueberries are emerging as a high-value cash crop in Himachal. They can rival traditional apple orchards. Premium quality blueberries sell for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kg in the market."
He said that youngsters can make use of their rooftops to cultivate the fruit and earn more income sitting at home than any corporate job in a big city. Medical Physician Dr. Kapil Sharma related that blueberries are a ‘medicinal treasure’. "Blueberries serve as a panacea for a variety of lifestyle diseases. They have many benefits."
He elaborated that the fruit is rich in anthocyanins that fight free radicals in the body while reducing the risk of diseases like cancer and slowing the aging process. With a low glycemic index, blueberries with fiber and bioactive compounds present in them help in controlling blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity. Regular consumption of blueberries prevents the oxidation of bad cholesterol and reduces the risk of blockages in the arteries. The fruit is a natural remedy for high blood pressure patients.
The doctor disclosed that blueberry consumption improves memory and neuronal signaling which is helpful in preventing diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's in the elderly. In addition to this, the fruit is low in calories and high in fiber which keeps the stomach full for a long time and improves metabolism.