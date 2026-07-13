ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar: Sheohar Farmer Gives Up Wheat-Paddy Cycle To Reap Benefits Of Vetiver Cultivation

Sheohar: Demonstrating a spirit to try new avenues while deviating from the traditional wheat-paddy cycle, a farmer from Kushahar village has taken to the cultivation of the cash crop of khus (vetiver). Sunil Singh cultivates khus on approximately 110 acres of land.

"I have been cultivating khus for the last 10-11 years. I started in 2015 after doing research on the internet. Besides being profitable, this crop is not harmed by wild animals and there is no danger of it being stolen from the farm as well," he said.

He explained that sandy and loamy soils are most suitable for the best yields of vetiver, as its roots spread rapidly in deep, well-drained soil. The plant is so tolerant that it can also be easily grown in low-fertility, barren and waterlogged areas.

Vetiver is a crop with a one-year maturity period. Winter is considered the most suitable season for sowing and harvesting this crop. The moisture present in the soil during winter helps the plant take root quickly. In summer it runs the risk of drying out. The roots begin to produce sap approximately nine months after sowing.

Vetiver is harvested in November and December. First, the topsoil is cut and then the roots are dug up by machines. These roots are thoroughly washed and transported to a processing plant where after 100 hours of continuous heating, the precious vetiver oil is produced. This aromatic oil is quite thick and viscous like honey. Due to this consistency, it is sold in kilograms rather than litres. With a good yield, approximately 10 kg of oil can be easily extracted per acre.