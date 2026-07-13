Bihar: Sheohar Farmer Gives Up Wheat-Paddy Cycle To Reap Benefits Of Vetiver Cultivation
The market price of pure vetiver oil ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per kg, depending on quality, says Sunil Singh of Sheohar.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Sheohar: Demonstrating a spirit to try new avenues while deviating from the traditional wheat-paddy cycle, a farmer from Kushahar village has taken to the cultivation of the cash crop of khus (vetiver). Sunil Singh cultivates khus on approximately 110 acres of land.
"I have been cultivating khus for the last 10-11 years. I started in 2015 after doing research on the internet. Besides being profitable, this crop is not harmed by wild animals and there is no danger of it being stolen from the farm as well," he said.
He explained that sandy and loamy soils are most suitable for the best yields of vetiver, as its roots spread rapidly in deep, well-drained soil. The plant is so tolerant that it can also be easily grown in low-fertility, barren and waterlogged areas.
Vetiver is a crop with a one-year maturity period. Winter is considered the most suitable season for sowing and harvesting this crop. The moisture present in the soil during winter helps the plant take root quickly. In summer it runs the risk of drying out. The roots begin to produce sap approximately nine months after sowing.
Vetiver is harvested in November and December. First, the topsoil is cut and then the roots are dug up by machines. These roots are thoroughly washed and transported to a processing plant where after 100 hours of continuous heating, the precious vetiver oil is produced. This aromatic oil is quite thick and viscous like honey. Due to this consistency, it is sold in kilograms rather than litres. With a good yield, approximately 10 kg of oil can be easily extracted per acre.
This essential oil is in high demand globally as it is used for producing high-end medicines to premium perfumes, and flavourings. Its fragrance can last up to four days on clothes and body. This crop has emerged as a boon for the farmers of Sheohar, as the market price of pure vetiver oil ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per kg, depending on the quality. However, if farmers choose to sell the dried roots directly, they earn Rs 150 to Rs 250 per kg in the wholesale market. This low-cost crop provides substantial profits to the growers.
Sunil has been regularly consulting the District Agricultural Science Centre for guidance. He related that the ratio of input cost and to income for the crop is 4:6, and it has a high demand. “The oil is also repeatedly tested in the lab to ensure its high quality,” he added.
However, he pointed out that there are no subsidy schemes available for vetiver growers in the district that can induce more farmers to take up the cultivation.
Besides being a grower, Sunil has also set up a plant to extract vetiver oil. He explained that setting up a vetiver processing plant is very expensive. His plant is insufficient to process the produce from his own field. He feels the government should set up processing units and encourage other farmers to take up vetiver cultivation.
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