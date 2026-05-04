ETV Bharat / offbeat

She Steps Out When Others Step Back: Alwar's Jyoti Saini Rescues 800 Snakes, 500 Dogs, Leads Wildlife Protection Effort

Alwar (Rajasthan): For Jyoti Saini, the difference between day and night blurs when it comes to rescuing animals. Prompt to attend to distress calls from across Alwar, she immediately steps on to the road, many times in the dead of night, when most of Alwar is asleep. She walks through its streets and makes sure no animal should die unattended, fighting for survival. So far, Jyoti has saved over 800 snakes and more than 500 dogs, defining what compassion is and how action can help the voiceless creatures.

Working in a private company, Jyoti's instinctive empathy took her into the world of organised rescue effort. Over the past 6-7 years, she and her 17-member team have rescued hundreds of animals including snakes, monitor lizards, monkeys, cats and injured stray dogs, often in high-risk situations.

Jyoti checks the temperature of a sick dog on the streets of Alwar (ETV Bharat)

A journey that began when she was in Class 5, has today become the purpose of her life. “I didn’t know anything about rescue then, but I tried to help a fallen sparrow chick from a nest. That urge in me was so strong that I could not stop myself from doing more,” she recalls. The turning point came years later when a dog in her neighbourhood was brutally attacked. “Someone had hit the dog hard and its eyes had come out. I was so shaken that I decided to do something drastic so that such cruelty can be stopped. But 'how' was the question,” she says. That moment pushed her into active rescue work and awareness campaigns.

For Jyoti it was not an easy route. When she started helping animals, she had to face resistance even from her own people. Instead of support, Jyoti often faced resistance and ridicule. "I was discouraged, mocked and questioned. Even today, they cannot see a woman stepping into what is largely seen as a male-dominated field. When men get involved, not many question but my working in the streets was not tolerable to many. But I put my feet down and firmly at that, to prove that helping poor animals need not be categorised as a gender norm,” she says.