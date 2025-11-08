ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shaping Odisha’s Heritage In Clay, Sanjay Muduli Brings Alive Crafts From Boita Bandana To Rath Yatra

From Bhubaneswar’s ancient temples to the Puri Jagannath Temple, Sanjay recreates Odisha’s heritage in clay with striking precision. Each model from the smallest idol to the largest mural carries his distinct signature - of devotion and craftsmanship. His wall murals, temple replicas, and decorative sculptures have all found a pride of place at several exhibitions and have won him many accolades.

“I want people to see Odisha in my work, its temples, its rivers, its society,” says Sanjay, as he carefully shapes a temple dome out of wet clay.

Sanjay, 48, a resident of Kapileshwar, Kumbhar Sahi, in Old Bhubaneswar, has grown up amidst traditional pottery artisans. The influence of the craft made an indelible mark on him 25 years ago and he started shaping clay into cultural narratives, earning recognition at exhibitions both in India and abroad. Though he studied only up to Class VII, his passion led him to pursue a diploma from State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts in 1986 in clay modelling, turning his hobby into a lifelong profession.

Bhubaneswar: To have a glimpse of Odisha’s timeless culture and heritage, one of the many ways is looking at the masterpieces Sanjay Muduli crafts. An accomplished terracotta artist, his clay creations mirror the state’s soul. From temples, scenic beauty to Rath Yatra and Boita Bandana, his works capture Odisha’s living traditions in earthy shades and textures.

Terracotta revival which was the need of the hour seems to have begun. Known for beauty, sustainability and being environment-conducive, the demand for terroacotta has started growing. Depending on size and detail, Sanjay’s creations are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 2 lakh. Such is the finesse of his works that people from far and wide, even overseas, place their orders with him.

“Wherever there is an exhibition, people have come in large numbers and show interest,” he says.

But the master craftsman could not stop speaking about his concern when ETV Team caught up with him. “No one else in my family is doing this work. I have three daughters and all of them are studying. If they show interest, I will teach them. But I want promotion of the art because the younger generation must carry it forward. It is important to keep the art alive.”

He believes that terracotta has the potential and takers in all parts of the country, particularly when people are becoming more environmentally conscious. “Earlier, no one realized how harmful plastic was. Now people prefer clay because it is made of earth and helps protect the planet,” he states.

Today, terracotta is not limited to decorate homes, rather has made way to the kitchens and dining halls. Glasses, drinking vessels, and cooking containers are all available in terracotta, which Sanjay believes can be woven into the lifestyle so that people start preferring those instead of plastic.

“Clay is not only for earthy beauty. It is healthy and keeps us rooted to the soil," he advises.

His long-time associate Ajay Pratap Jagadev, who once aspired to be a painter, says, “When someone looks at our clay work and says it is beautiful, all our struggles feel worthwhile. Earlier, people didn’t value terracotta but now, it has started becoming a part of our everyone's life. And that is good.”