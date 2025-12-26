ETV Bharat / offbeat

WATCH | Shanghai's Elderly Waltz Back To The Past At Lunchtime Dance Halls

This photo taken on December 11, 2025 shows couples dancing at the Paramount Ballroom in the Jing'An district of Shanghai. ( AFP )

Shanghai: A group of retirees cheered under disco lights as 60-year-old Xu Li leapt into her partner's arms, her legs spread akimbo in perfect splits. It was just a regular Wednesday at one of Shanghai's many lunchtime dance clubs, a phenomenon born of the city's deeply rooted love of ballroom culture from its jazz-age heyday.

On any given day, multiple venues host hours-long daytime sessions across the finance hub, some starting as early as 6 am. Establishments such as the historic Paramount Ballroom are time capsules from the 1930s, while others flash with neon pink and green rave lights in the early afternoon. All are important spaces for their mostly elderly clientele to socialise and reclaim the past through the medium of foxtrot, rumba and polka.

"I was quite lonely at home," 66-year-old Lin Guang told AFP at a dance hall called Old Dreams Of Shanghai in December, explaining he had felt lost after retiring. "Coming here to dance makes me feel young again. Now, I seem to have endless energy." Wine-red velvet curtains and cabaret lights framed the sprung wooden floor as a live band played Shanghai jazz classics.

Women, some dressed in vintage gowns or sleek traditional qipao dresses, took out elegant dance shoes, while the men's footwear was meticulously polished and their hair neatly combed. "We want to recreate a bit of old Shanghai culture," said 69-year-old bandleader Jin Zhiping. For him and his similarly aged bandmates, the lunchtime sessions, priced at 60 yuan ($8.5), are a source of purpose.

"It lifts our spirits, and makes us feel we still have value," said Jin. For Xu, the athletic sexagenarian, the benefits of exercising are "tremendous". "I feel beautiful, and I'm becoming more and more beautiful as time goes on," she said.

'Like my home'

In 1930s Shanghai, ballroom dancing symbolised modernity and sophistication. "Shanghai is a port city," said Chen Yiming, the entrepreneur behind Old Dreams Of Shanghai. "We absorbed foreign cultures and blended them with our own." The Art Deco Paramount Ballroom was a must-visit destination, counting warlords, poets and actor Charlie Chaplin among its visitors.

These days, it still opens its heavy brass doors daily, an elevator transporting a steady stream of guests back almost a century in time for 180 yuan each. Wei Xiaomeng, 90, comes to the Paramount Ballroom five times a week. "This ballroom is like my home," she told AFP. She first snuck into a dance hall as a curious middle school student.