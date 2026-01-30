ETV Bharat / offbeat

Shades of Change: The New Face Of Blue Pottery In Rajasthan Village

Bharatpur: This is a story about hands that once managed households and are now creating art for the world. Blue pottery, once considered a choice of the elite, is now gaining significant recognition among ordinary people. The strongest link in this transformation is the rural women of the village, who are not only preserving this ancient and delicate art but also making it a means of livelihood and respect. Kotjawar village in Jaipur district of Rajasthan has emerged as a distinct hub for blue pottery, where this art is no longer just a hobby but a livelihood option for hundreds of people. The most powerful example of this transformation is Shreeparna. Shreeparna, who set up a stall at the Rajshakti fair in Bharatpur, says, “Until a few years ago, I was just an ordinary homemaker. My financial situation was weak, with no stable source of income. Then, Community Resource Persons (CRPs) arrived in the village and showed us the way to join the Rajivika scheme.” Ten women formed a self-help group. Initially, they received a loan of Rs. 15,000, which laid the foundation for their blue pottery work. As the work expanded, they needed more capital. The group then received a loan of Rs. 100,000 under the T-1 category. With this capital, they procured raw materials, moulds and equipment and gradually increased production. This was the turning point from which Kotjawar's blue pottery began to flourish. Shreeparna explained that the process of making blue pottery requires hard work and patience. It uses borax, limestone, quartz, gum, and glass powder. All these ingredients are mixed with 5 to 10 litres of water and left for a day. After that, the mixture is poured into moulds to give it the desired shape. Approximately 50 to 60 women are directly involved in Blue Pottery work, while around five thousand men and women are indirectly associated with it. It has become the biggest source of income for the village. (ETV Bharat)