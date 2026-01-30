Shades of Change: The New Face Of Blue Pottery In Rajasthan Village
Rural women have revived an ancient craft into global entrepreneurship in the heart of Rajasthan.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Bharatpur: This is a story about hands that once managed households and are now creating art for the world. Blue pottery, once considered a choice of the elite, is now gaining significant recognition among ordinary people. The strongest link in this transformation is the rural women of the village, who are not only preserving this ancient and delicate art but also making it a means of livelihood and respect.
Kotjawar village in Jaipur district of Rajasthan has emerged as a distinct hub for blue pottery, where this art is no longer just a hobby but a livelihood option for hundreds of people.
The most powerful example of this transformation is Shreeparna. Shreeparna, who set up a stall at the Rajshakti fair in Bharatpur, says, “Until a few years ago, I was just an ordinary homemaker. My financial situation was weak, with no stable source of income. Then, Community Resource Persons (CRPs) arrived in the village and showed us the way to join the Rajivika scheme.”
Ten women formed a self-help group. Initially, they received a loan of Rs. 15,000, which laid the foundation for their blue pottery work. As the work expanded, they needed more capital. The group then received a loan of Rs. 100,000 under the T-1 category. With this capital, they procured raw materials, moulds and equipment and gradually increased production. This was the turning point from which Kotjawar's blue pottery began to flourish.
Shreeparna explained that the process of making blue pottery requires hard work and patience. It uses borax, limestone, quartz, gum, and glass powder. All these ingredients are mixed with 5 to 10 litres of water and left for a day. After that, the mixture is poured into moulds to give it the desired shape.
Shreeparna explained that this art form was started in the village about 55 years ago by her father-in-law. At that time, the work was limited and only a few families were involved. Over time, this art form was passed down through generations and has now become the identity of the entire village.
Today, seven self-help groups and one village organization are active in Kotdwar. Approximately 50 to 60 women are directly involved in Blue Pottery work, while around five thousand men and women are indirectly associated with it. It has become the biggest source of income for the village.
Shreeparna said that earlier, it was not easy for the women of the village to go out and work. Social restrictions and traditions stood in their way, but after joining Rajivika (a rural livelihood program), the women gained confidence.
Today, they sit in the panchayat (village council) without veils, with respect, determine the prices of their products, and interact directly with customers. Where once daily wage labour was the only option, today Blue Pottery has transformed these women into entrepreneurs.
Shreeparna now earns up to two to three lakh rupees annually. In addition, she also works as a 'Group Facilitator,' which provides her with additional remuneration. In total, her monthly income has reached 50 to 60 thousand rupees.
Shreeparna said that they produce a variety of products, including hand-wash bottles, flower pots, trays, eight-inch plates, bowls, and wall hangings. Wall hangings and flower pots are in the highest demand in the market. The prices of the products range from 50 rupees to thousands and even lakhs at times. The most expensive product is a flower pot costing two lakh rupees, featuring incredibly intricate carvings of ancient figures such as Radha-Krishna, Shiva, and Ganesha. These meticulous details and craftsmanship are what make these products unique.
Kotjawer's blue pottery is now reaching countries like the United States, Australia, and Japan. Foreign tourists visit the village, place orders and appreciate the local art. However, a major challenge remains: the women of the village are still unable to connect directly with large buyers and the international market. Despite this, Kotjawer's blue pottery proves that with the right guidance, government support and the hard work of the women, a village can forge its own identity.