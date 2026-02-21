ETV Bharat / offbeat

158 Giant Tortoises Reintroduced To A Galapagos Island

This handout picture released by Ecuador's Environment Ministry shows a Floreana giant tortoise (Chelonoidis niger) after being released by park rangers on Floreana Island, in the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador, on February 20, 2026. ( AFP )

Quito: More than 150 giant tortoises have been reintroduced to Floreana Island in Ecuador's famed Galapagos archipelago, where they disappeared more than a century ago, the environment ministry said Friday.

Park rangers carried large crates containing the 158 tortoises on their backs, hiking seven kilometres (four miles) across volcanic terrain and hard-to-access areas before releasing them, the ministry said in a statement.

"For the first time in over a century, Floreana is once again home to giant tortoises, a species that plays a strategic role as ecosystem engineers: seed dispersers, vegetation regulators, and promoters of natural habitat regeneration," it said.

The Galapagos Islands, a World Heritage Site, are situated some 1,000 kilometres off the coast of Ecuador. They are famous for their unique flora and fauna and are where British scientist Charles Darwin developed his theory of evolution.