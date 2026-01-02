Seven-Year-Old Ludhiana Boy Hula Hoops His Way Into India Book Of Records
A viral video and a rare record have brought national focus on a seven-year-old Sachiyar Singh Oberoi, whose hula hoop feat has made Punjab proud.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Ludhiana: At an age when most children are still unsure about which hobby to pursue, seven-year-old Sachiyar Singh Oberoi has already made a record. The youngster from Ludhiana has got his name registered in the India Book of Records, stunning viewers with a rare display of balance, patience and discipline through hula-hooping.
A Gursikh child with extraordinary focus, Sachiyar made the record for climbing 63 steps while continuously rotating a hula-hoop in an anti-clockwise direction for 300 seconds, that too without taking a single break. The performance which was captured on video went viral on social media, drawing attention and admiration from across the country.
With this achievement, Sachiyar has become the only child not just from Punjab but from the entire country to accomplish such a record in hula-hoop stair climbing.
The record was officially confirmed on November 27, 2025 following which the young achiever was felicitated with a medal and record kit from the India Book of Records at an award ceremony held on January 1.
Apart from the medal, the achievement stands as an example of what early dedication to sports can accomplish. Sachiyar’s family believes his success should be attributed to his consistent practice and self-discipline rather than any kind of peer or parental pressure.
Speaking with confidence, Sachiyar expressed his emotions about the sport. “I love to hula-hoop. I practice every day and I want to make more records and make my parents proud.”
His mother, visibly emotional, said the moment was special for the family and also for the city and the state. “We are happy that at such an age, he has brought pride not just to our family but also to Ludhiana and Punjab. Introduced to the game early he got hooked to it and continues till date with dedication,” she said.
Sachiyar’s father echoed the sentiment, stressing the role of discipline and routine. “This achievement is only because of his hard work, discipline and regular practice. We want to support him so that he can achieve even bigger milestones in the future,” he said.
Encouraged by the recognition and appreciation, Sachiyar is now preparing to register his name in the Asia Book of Records, though his long term goal is to earn a place in the Guinness World Records.
For his family and well-wishers, they are over-joyed not about the record, but to see him take bigger steps through discipline and hard work.
