ETV Bharat / offbeat

Seven-Year-Old Ludhiana Boy Hula Hoops His Way Into India Book Of Records

Seven-Year-Old Ludhiana Boy Hula Hoops His Way Into India Book Of Records ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: At an age when most children are still unsure about which hobby to pursue, seven-year-old Sachiyar Singh Oberoi has already made a record. The youngster from Ludhiana has got his name registered in the India Book of Records, stunning viewers with a rare display of balance, patience and discipline through hula-hooping. A Gursikh child with extraordinary focus, Sachiyar made the record for climbing 63 steps while continuously rotating a hula-hoop in an anti-clockwise direction for 300 seconds, that too without taking a single break. The performance which was captured on video went viral on social media, drawing attention and admiration from across the country. Seven-Year-Old Ludhiana Boy Hula Hoops His Way Into India Book Of Records (ETV Bharat) With this achievement, Sachiyar has become the only child not just from Punjab but from the entire country to accomplish such a record in hula-hoop stair climbing. The record was officially confirmed on November 27, 2025 following which the young achiever was felicitated with a medal and record kit from the India Book of Records at an award ceremony held on January 1.