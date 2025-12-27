Serving The Lord: Potters Seek 'Artisan Village' Status For Puri's Kumbharpada
The potters who supply 'kudua', used to make 'Mahaprasad' for the Trinity at Srimandir, are finding it tough to make ends meet.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Puri: The 'Mahaprasad' of Puri's Sri Jagannath Temple is of utmost significance for lakhs of devotees who visit the shrine from across India and the world.
The 'Mahaprasad' is cooked in special handcrafted earthen pots, known as 'kudua' which are made by 400 families from Kumbharpada locality in Puri. But as the work involves physical labour and narrow profit margin, the potters, now finding it tough to make ends meet, have been demanding the government to declare Kumbharpada as an artisan village and convert it into a tourist spot for people interested in witnessing the process of making the utensils in which food is served to the Trinity at the shrine.
The 'Mahaprasad' of Srimandir is only made in earthen pots. While utensils made of iron, steel or any other metal are out of bounds of the shrine's kitchen, the earthen pots, it is said, possess the touch of earth, the essence of tradition and the nectar of devotion.
The potters of Kumbharpada serve the shrine by supplying it with the earthen pots which they make with their hands. While Kumbharpada is home to around 400 potter families, if those residing in nearby areas like Tikarpada, Jenapur and Nuasahi are taken into consideration, the number goes up to approximately 411.
The history of Kumbharpada is almost as old as Srimandir. It is believed that the practice of offering 'Shankhudi Bhoga' and 'Mahaprasad' was started in the temple in the 13th century.
The then king of Puri had brought potters from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to make clay vessels for preparing 'Shankhudi Bhog' in the temple. The potters have been serving the shrine since then.
However, despite its rich tradition, the locality unlike Raghurajpur, is yet to get status of heritage village. As many as 60 varieties of Prasad (Sathie Pauti) are offered to the Trinity at the shrine everyday.
Potters of Kumbharpada supply different earthenware pots like 'Bai Handi', 'Samadhi Handi', 'Dasia Handi', 'Emar Handi', 'Bad Math', 'San Math', 'Dhala Math', 'Chaka Namwari', 'Namwari', 'San Dhala', and 'Bhat Kudua' for preparation of Mahaprasad.
But as it happens with such traditional craft, the present generation of the potters are shying away from the job, which is strenuous and does not pay as much. The potters are also troubled by rise in price of 'Chikita Dorsa' clay and firewood.
Many potters are now finding it tough to sustain their families with the income they generate from making the earthen pots. The current generation simply does not want to learn the trade as a result of which the few who are continuing with the work want the locality to be named a tourist spot.
The Srimandir Kumbhkar Niyog has been seeking a museum in Kumbharpada for clay pots used in the temple like 'Kudua', 'Tad', 'Sara', 'Oli', 'Deepali', etc along with several other equipment which have now faded into oblivion.
Krishnachandra Bisoyi, a potter said, "We supply clay pots to Sri Jagannath Temple and various other temples in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal. A potter can earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per month but the rise in price of raw material has taken a toll on what we earn."
Bisoyi said the youth are least interested in the profession and have taken up other jobs. He said while the potters are faced with shortage of clay and firewood, no financial assistance is provided to them by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration.
Mahendra Kumar Bisoyi, another potter requested the government to grant Kumbarpada heritage village status. "The government should set up a museum to preserve ancient artifacts related to pottery. The museum will help visitors and tourists become aware of the tradition of 'Mahaprabhu'", he said.
Narayan Ramanuja Dash, a cultural promoter of Sri Jagannath said, as per the 'Madala Panji', every 'bhoga' for the Trinity is cooked in clay pots.
Jagannath Puja Panda, a member of the temple's management committee, said, "The Sri Jagannath Temple has a potter's association which needs encouragement from the government." He said the issue can be discussed at a meeting of the temple's management committee to find a solution which can come as a relief for the potters who have dedicated their entire lives to the service of the Lords.
