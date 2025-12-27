ETV Bharat / offbeat

Serving The Lord: Potters Seek 'Artisan Village' Status For Puri's Kumbharpada

Puri: The 'Mahaprasad' of Puri's Sri Jagannath Temple is of utmost significance for lakhs of devotees who visit the shrine from across India and the world.

The 'Mahaprasad' is cooked in special handcrafted earthen pots, known as 'kudua' which are made by 400 families from Kumbharpada locality in Puri. But as the work involves physical labour and narrow profit margin, the potters, now finding it tough to make ends meet, have been demanding the government to declare Kumbharpada as an artisan village and convert it into a tourist spot for people interested in witnessing the process of making the utensils in which food is served to the Trinity at the shrine.

The 'Mahaprasad' of Srimandir is only made in earthen pots. While utensils made of iron, steel or any other metal are out of bounds of the shrine's kitchen, the earthen pots, it is said, possess the touch of earth, the essence of tradition and the nectar of devotion.

A woman collects earth for making 'kudua' in Kumbharpada (ETV Bharat)

The potters of Kumbharpada serve the shrine by supplying it with the earthen pots which they make with their hands. While Kumbharpada is home to around 400 potter families, if those residing in nearby areas like Tikarpada, Jenapur and Nuasahi are taken into consideration, the number goes up to approximately 411.

The history of Kumbharpada is almost as old as Srimandir. It is believed that the practice of offering 'Shankhudi Bhoga' and 'Mahaprasad' was started in the temple in the 13th century.

The then king of Puri had brought potters from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to make clay vessels for preparing 'Shankhudi Bhog' in the temple. The potters have been serving the shrine since then.