ETV Bharat / offbeat

Serving Buttermilk To Citizens, This Taakwali Amma, Helps Nagpur Citizens Cope During Scorching Summers

Sudha Batavia who has been serving buttermilk to citizens for the last 26 years ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Maharashtra has been suffering from severe high temperatures in regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, going beyond 46-47 degrees Celsius. Nagpur is one of the hottest cities in the country as citizens dread the scorching sun in sweltering summers.

During this life-threatening heat, a woman from Nagpur have been distributing buttermilk free of cost, since the last 26 years. This selfless act that has earned them the affectionate title of 'Taak Wali (Buttermilk) Amma'.

Coping with the heat themselves, everyday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, she distributes refreshing cold water and buttermilk to everyone, wearing a smile as a selfless act of love. She along with any volunteer, a blessing to the poor, labourers, passersby, auto-rickshaw drivers, and cart pullers, who are usually forgotten in every metropolitan city.

Sudha Batavia who has been serving buttermilk to citizens for the last 26 years (ETV Bharat)

The 'takwali amma' has a stall at Vardhaman Nagar. Sudha Batavia's efforts work are extraordinary and she has been quenching the thirst of hundreds of people, every single day. No fanfare and most of all, no expectations, she only serves with the spirit of pure selflessness.

Interestingly, this lady with her volunteers stand in the scorching and continue with undiminished fervor. They hold a glass filled with cool buttermilk and water.

Sudha Batavia brings 10 to 20 litres of buttermilk by herself and the rest is sponserned by samaritans.

Citizens have admired and appreciated her commitment, calling it an act that nurtures human spirit. Every sip of that a person not only brings physical relief to the body but also finds solace for the mind—the comforting realisation that there is still someone in society who is doing something for others, without expecting anything in return.