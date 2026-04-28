Serving Buttermilk To Citizens, This Taakwali Amma, Helps Nagpur Citizens Cope During Scorching Summers
Seeing her selfless act has inspired others to come forward and contribute at her stall or they stand to serve the needy, reports Dhananjay Tiple
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra has been suffering from severe high temperatures in regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, going beyond 46-47 degrees Celsius. Nagpur is one of the hottest cities in the country as citizens dread the scorching sun in sweltering summers.
During this life-threatening heat, a woman from Nagpur have been distributing buttermilk free of cost, since the last 26 years. This selfless act that has earned them the affectionate title of 'Taak Wali (Buttermilk) Amma'.
Coping with the heat themselves, everyday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, she distributes refreshing cold water and buttermilk to everyone, wearing a smile as a selfless act of love. She along with any volunteer, a blessing to the poor, labourers, passersby, auto-rickshaw drivers, and cart pullers, who are usually forgotten in every metropolitan city.
The 'takwali amma' has a stall at Vardhaman Nagar. Sudha Batavia's efforts work are extraordinary and she has been quenching the thirst of hundreds of people, every single day. No fanfare and most of all, no expectations, she only serves with the spirit of pure selflessness.
Interestingly, this lady with her volunteers stand in the scorching and continue with undiminished fervor. They hold a glass filled with cool buttermilk and water.
Sudha Batavia brings 10 to 20 litres of buttermilk by herself and the rest is sponserned by samaritans.
Citizens have admired and appreciated her commitment, calling it an act that nurtures human spirit. Every sip of that a person not only brings physical relief to the body but also finds solace for the mind—the comforting realisation that there is still someone in society who is doing something for others, without expecting anything in return.
"Initially we started distributing water. Then we felt why not give chaas also? When the intent is pure, the scope of the endeavour expands naturally," said Sudha.
Today, she distributes 120 to 130 litres of buttermilk daily. Along with this, they also provide Jaljeera, a drink that is made of cumin seeds. They also give slippers for those who walk barefoot, scarves, towels and even ice cream. They serve humanity on a daily basis.
The true hallmark of this initiative is that it has not remained confined to a single individual. Seeing these two women, now others have embraced this selfless act. People have forward to contribute, by offering assistance, some others donate on their birthdays or wedding anniversaries, with food grains; while some come froward to volunteer at this stall.
Recently, a watermelon vendor distributed free watermelons for three days, getting inspired by these two women. Their act stand as a true testament to the work of taakwali amma.
For dedicated associates like Sunanda Bhondekar, service is a path to spiritual fulfillment. She says, "When I see contentment on people’s faces, all my fatigue vanishes. I believe, this act of service is a form of worship."
Meanwhile, passersby like Govind Soni, who has been visiting this spot for the past 16 years, remarked, "This is not just buttermilk for us. It is a source of deep inner satisfaction, that this ladt and her associates are helping us to quench our thirst."
In today’s times, takwali Amma serves as a poignant reminder of the value of giving and nurturing the true meaning of life. From this small act of theirs emerges a profound message that humanity is still alive. Their service commences annually on Mahavir Jayanti and continues till the arrival of the first rains. It is not just tied to the changing seasons, as it is anchored to fundamental values of service.
Amidst the scorching summers in Nagpur, this initiative stands tall like a cool, refreshing shade.
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