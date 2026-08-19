ETV Bharat / offbeat

Septuagenarian Kashmir Tandoor Maker Keeps Age-Old Craft Alive Amid Tech Onslaught

Sheikh said that the process to make a tandoor starts with a special type of clay, which then goes through different stages of kneading and churning till the final product.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat , Sheikh said he has been associated with the craft for the last 50 years. He recalled that he tried his hand at the art when he was just 15.

A resident of Srinagar's Rainawari, Sheikh is considered one of the expert craftsmen making the traditional tandoors. The ovens made by Sheikh are not only sold in Kashmir but supplied to Jammu and Ladakh besides Delhi and even exported abroad.

Srinagar: Noor Muhammad Sheikh was a 15-year-old boy when he tried his hands on making 'Tandoor', the traditional Kashmir clay oven used to bake bread. Now in his 70s, Sheikh continues to hone and update his skills carving ovens of different sizes supplied to traditional 'Kandurs'(bakers) besides modern restaurants on order.

Tandoor maker Noor Muhammad Sheikh makes ovens at his workshop in Rainawari, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The clay is first kneaded well with water to make it soft and uniform. This clay is shaped into a cylindrical vase-shaped structure. Large tandoors are not made all at once but are made in two or three different stages. After one layer dries, the second layer is applied to give it additional strength. Unlike routine traditional earthen pots used in Kashmir, tandoor is not fired in the furnace to prevent it from turning brittle and breaking.

Tandoor maker Noor Muhammad Sheikh sorts the clay ovens at his workshop in Rainawari, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The tandoors crafted by Sheikh traditionally used by bakers, are now adorning hotels and restaurants of late. Sheikh said that it takes him about 15 days to make the traditional bakery oven, while the one used in hotels and restaurants is ready in 8 to 10 days. Besides serving the local baker community, the tandoors made by Sheikh are supplied outside. "One of my tandoors was even exported to Australia".

A baker busy making bread at a shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The 'tandoors' form an important part of the valley's culture with the clay ovens withstanding the onslaught of modern electronic gadgets. For local resident Fahd Fida, his morning tea is incomplete without the traditional 'kandur czot' and 'lawasa'(chapatis).

Oven fresh bread at a baker's shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“This bread is different not only in texture but also in taste. When butter is added to the bread in the tandoor, the taste is further enhanced,” he said.

A morning view of 'Kandur' shop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Noor Hamad, another local, said that in the modern era, gas ovens or tandoors are also available in the market, but they are no match to the traditional clay tandoors.

Tandoor artisan Noor Muhammad Sheikh said that given the laborious task, the new generation is not attracted to the craft. “In the family, I am the only one associated with the art”.