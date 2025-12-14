Septuagenarian Doctor From Mathura Shares Fitness Mantra For The Aged
Dr Anil Kumar Aggarwal has fitness levels to match the people half his age.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Agra: A 71-year-old doctor from Mathura can make anyone envious of his fitness. Dr Anil Kumar Aggarwal has fitness levels to match the people half his age. Currently participating in a conference of the Geriatric Society of India (GSI) at Agra, he has come to be known as 'Akshay Kumar of doctors'.
A resident of Kosi in Mathura, Dr Aggarwal shared that he is a vegan who follows a physical activity regime from 3 am to 9.30 am after which he works at a hospital till 5.30 pm. He eats a balanced diet and stays away from alcohol and tobacco while refraining from going to late night parties. He goes to bed at 8 pm.
Sharing that he is inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar whom he considers as his Health Guru, he said, "Like him, I also love my health and pay close attention to it. I don't eat white bread. My diet consists of fresh fruit, salads and boiled vegetables. I also eat nuts and seeds which provide nutrition. Additionally, I drink sattu prepared by myself which is mixed with coconut water every morning. I maintain a healthy diet in the afternoon and evening as well."
He shared that the elderly population is rapidly increasing across the globe and in India it will double by 2050. According to him, this will create a "Tsunami-like situation".
He suggested that the new generation of doctors should place greater emphasis on clinical methods for treating the elderly. He suggested, "Love your body and pay attention to its well-being."
Dr OP Sharma, General Secretary of the GSI, stated that just as vaccinations are essential for young children, the elderly should also be vaccinated against five common diseases. Meanwhile, Padma Shri Dr DK Hazra said that planning before retirement is very important for a happy old age.
The majority of the people are unable to accept their retirement and stare at an emptiness when they stop going to work. But those who have their retirement planned in advance remain happy as they have time on their hands to indulge in activities of their liking. Hence, retirement is also a time to enjoy old age.
"Do not sit idle if you have retired as sitting idle increases ageing. Keep yourself busy. Participate actively in social and family activities. Stay away from stress, tobacco and obesity. To remain happy and stress-free, teach children, adopt meditation and music. Take seven to eight hours of sleep. Vitamin F (friends) is very important in old age. You will remain mentally healthy,” Dr Hazra suggested.
Read More:
Why Fitness Could Help Us Survive Heatwaves In The Face Of Climate Change