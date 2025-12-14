ETV Bharat / offbeat

Septuagenarian Doctor From Mathura Shares Fitness Mantra For The Aged

Agra: A 71-year-old doctor from Mathura can make anyone envious of his fitness. Dr Anil Kumar Aggarwal has fitness levels to match the people half his age. Currently participating in a conference of the Geriatric Society of India (GSI) at Agra, he has come to be known as 'Akshay Kumar of doctors'. A resident of Kosi in Mathura, Dr Aggarwal shared that he is a vegan who follows a physical activity regime from 3 am to 9.30 am after which he works at a hospital till 5.30 pm. He eats a balanced diet and stays away from alcohol and tobacco while refraining from going to late night parties. He goes to bed at 8 pm. Sharing that he is inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar whom he considers as his Health Guru, he said, "Like him, I also love my health and pay close attention to it. I don't eat white bread. My diet consists of fresh fruit, salads and boiled vegetables. I also eat nuts and seeds which provide nutrition. Additionally, I drink sattu prepared by myself which is mixed with coconut water every morning. I maintain a healthy diet in the afternoon and evening as well." Dr. Anil Kumar Aggarwal (ETV Bharat)