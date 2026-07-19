ETV Bharat / offbeat

Separated For 23 Years, Coimbatore Mother Looks Forward To Getting United With Son

Coimbatore: There are signs that a mother’s 23-year-long wait to be reunited with her long-separated son might come to an end soon. Sundari of Coimbatore has waited all along for her son Prakash to return home after he had left following a minor tiff at home. Having come to know that he has been rescued from bonded labour in Punjab, she has approached the local administration to bring back her son.

During this time, she had feared the worst, even imagining that her son might have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 13, she approached the office of Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar Giriyappanavar, stating, "I have received information that my son is alive, 23 years after he went missing. I need the Collector's assistance to bring him back."

She later told ETV Bharat in a cracking voice, "I don't want anything else. If only my son is returned to me, that is enough."

Sundari's home in Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)

She related that she came to know some days back that a social organization in Punjab had rescued Prakash and was keeping him in its care. "They said certain documents were needed to bring him back to Tamil Nadu. That is why I have come to submit a petition to the Collector," she said.

Sundari lives with her younger son Prabhu in the Neelambur area of ​​Coimbatore district. When the ETV Bharat team visited her village, she disclosed, "Our native place is Poomalaipatti Anaikulam village in Virudhunagar district. My husband was Ramamoorthy. We had two sons, Prakash and Prabhu. After my husband passed away, we moved to Coimbatore 30 years ago to make a living."

She said that Prakash had studied up to Class 4. He had left home in 2003 following a minor tiff and never returned. Two months later, he called from a public telephone booth to say that he was in Chennai, but never contacted his family after that.

No one knew that Prakash had gone to North India and endured torture as a bonded labourer for about 23 years. It was some days ago that Sundari was overwhelmed when she came to know that he was alive. She learnt that four years ago, he had been kept as a bonded labourer in a house near the Pakistan border. Fearing that he might escape, his captors had deprived him of proper food and chained his hands and feet.