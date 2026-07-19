Separated For 23 Years, Coimbatore Mother Looks Forward To Getting United With Son
Sundari recently came to know that Prakash was rescued from bonded labour around four years ago, reports S Srinivasan
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Coimbatore: There are signs that a mother’s 23-year-long wait to be reunited with her long-separated son might come to an end soon. Sundari of Coimbatore has waited all along for her son Prakash to return home after he had left following a minor tiff at home. Having come to know that he has been rescued from bonded labour in Punjab, she has approached the local administration to bring back her son.
During this time, she had feared the worst, even imagining that her son might have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On July 13, she approached the office of Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar Giriyappanavar, stating, "I have received information that my son is alive, 23 years after he went missing. I need the Collector's assistance to bring him back."
She later told ETV Bharat in a cracking voice, "I don't want anything else. If only my son is returned to me, that is enough."
She related that she came to know some days back that a social organization in Punjab had rescued Prakash and was keeping him in its care. "They said certain documents were needed to bring him back to Tamil Nadu. That is why I have come to submit a petition to the Collector," she said.
Sundari lives with her younger son Prabhu in the Neelambur area of Coimbatore district. When the ETV Bharat team visited her village, she disclosed, "Our native place is Poomalaipatti Anaikulam village in Virudhunagar district. My husband was Ramamoorthy. We had two sons, Prakash and Prabhu. After my husband passed away, we moved to Coimbatore 30 years ago to make a living."
She said that Prakash had studied up to Class 4. He had left home in 2003 following a minor tiff and never returned. Two months later, he called from a public telephone booth to say that he was in Chennai, but never contacted his family after that.
No one knew that Prakash had gone to North India and endured torture as a bonded labourer for about 23 years. It was some days ago that Sundari was overwhelmed when she came to know that he was alive. She learnt that four years ago, he had been kept as a bonded labourer in a house near the Pakistan border. Fearing that he might escape, his captors had deprived him of proper food and chained his hands and feet.
"I have seen such scenes only in movies and never thought it would happen in my own life. It is painful to realize that such situations actually exist. As soon as we received the information, Prabhu went to Punjab to bring my son back," she said, but the volunteers from the organization that had rescued her son said that they could not release him without proper documentation. Consequently, despite going there with high hopes of bringing him home, he was forced to return empty-handed.
Her younger son Prabhu said that when Prakash went missing, he didn't have any identity documents with him. "His name appeared only on the ration card. They say this has caused complications in bringing him back. We petitioned the District Collector, requesting his school records. The Collector contacted his counterpart in the relevant district in Punjab, who has assured us that action will be taken soon," he said.
He had recently visited Punjab to see his brother in person. "He hugged me and asked about our mother. He pleaded with me to bring him back. Unfortunately, because the necessary documents were missing, they refused to release him," he related.
One of their neighbours, Manjula, disclosed, "A reporter named Muthaiya from Tiruppur received information that a person from Tamil Nadu was staying at 'Apna Farz Seva Society' shelter in Lachkani in Patiala district of Punjab."
She said that Prabhu went to Patiala with her husband, Sundaralingam. "It was there that they learnt that Prakash had been rescued from bonded labour in 2022 and had been held in such servitude for the preceding 20 years. They also discovered that he had been performing all livestock-related chores at the home of a farmer who ran a dairy farm," she said.
Prabhu and Sundaralingam came to know that while being a bonded labourer, Prakash was provided with nothing but an iron cot and a blanket. The cot lacked a mattress or bedsheet and his room was locked from the outside every night. Despite working without wages for over 15 years, he was denied proper food and adequate clothing. Members of the organization also revealed the shocking detail that his hands and feet were kept chained.
After the organization rescued Prakash and placed him in a shelter, he was unable to speak for several months. It was only after prolonged efforts that he began to utter a few words.
"He spoke about his native place in Virudhunagar district. However, inquiries there yielded no trace of such individuals. A subsequent search led to information about his relatives. We then discovered that Sundari lived in Coimbatore. Contacting her confirmed that Prakash was indeed the missing person. We later verified his identity via a video call," an official said.
Meanwhile, Pavan Kumar Giriyappanavar stated, "I have spoken to the Patiala District Collector regarding Sundari's petition. We are also gathering information about the family in Virudhunagar district and getting departmental officials to search for the relevant documents. Officials will soon travel to bring her son back home.”
He further said, “If the specific documents requested by the authorities are unavailable, we will make arrangements to verify the mother-son relationship using existing records and issue an appropriate recommendation letter from the district administration. In the coming days, we will arrange for Sundari to travel to Punjab with the officials to bring her son back."
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