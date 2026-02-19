ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sentinels Of Indian Postal Department Battle Harsh Winters To Deliver Services In Remote Corners Of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: It's 9:30 am and the temperature in snow-covered Jispa valley is around minus 20 degrees Celsius. It’s piercing cold. When most people are huddled near the fireplace, a small door opens at the Jispa Branch Post Office, and 47-year-old Postmaster Sherab Galchen removes the snow to enter for work that awaits him. He runs the Post Office singlehandedly.

The red letterbox on the roadside or outside the post office still plays a very important role in the lives of the people in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, despite the advent of Whatsapp and internet. The job of the postman is among the most difficult ones in these areas.

As Sherab describes, "Working in - 20 degrees is altogether a different experience. I work in such weather with a sense of service and that is why people trust the Postal Department." He has been single handedly responsible for providing postal services at Jispa for almost three decades. The services include handling banking services, money orders, pensions, parcels and even delivering mail.

Postal services remain uninterrupted in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, despite the severe cold. One of the locals, Shiring Dolma of Halsa village, disclosed, "Our village witnessed two and a half feet of snow. Yet pensions, letters and other postal services are still running."

The postal employees battle frozen roads, slippery trails and piercing winds bringing hope to the people.

Even when heavy snowfall brings the machines to a standstill, the postal employees with khaki bags slung over their shoulders trudge through the snow. These are the sentinels of the Indian Postal Department for whom their duty is a form of worship. Whether it's a blizzard or heavy snow on their path, they deliver services at the doorstep. Whether it's someone's Aadhaar card, pension, examination admit card or a joining letter for a job, the postman or postwoman ensures the delivery to the people.