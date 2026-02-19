Sentinels Of Indian Postal Department Battle Harsh Winters To Deliver Services In Remote Corners Of Himachal Pradesh
They walk through blizzards and several feet of snow, often putting their lives at risk, to deliver mail, pensions and other services
Published : February 19, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Shimla: It's 9:30 am and the temperature in snow-covered Jispa valley is around minus 20 degrees Celsius. It’s piercing cold. When most people are huddled near the fireplace, a small door opens at the Jispa Branch Post Office, and 47-year-old Postmaster Sherab Galchen removes the snow to enter for work that awaits him. He runs the Post Office singlehandedly.
The red letterbox on the roadside or outside the post office still plays a very important role in the lives of the people in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, despite the advent of Whatsapp and internet. The job of the postman is among the most difficult ones in these areas.
As Sherab describes, "Working in - 20 degrees is altogether a different experience. I work in such weather with a sense of service and that is why people trust the Postal Department." He has been single handedly responsible for providing postal services at Jispa for almost three decades. The services include handling banking services, money orders, pensions, parcels and even delivering mail.
Postal services remain uninterrupted in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, despite the severe cold. One of the locals, Shiring Dolma of Halsa village, disclosed, "Our village witnessed two and a half feet of snow. Yet pensions, letters and other postal services are still running."
The postal employees battle frozen roads, slippery trails and piercing winds bringing hope to the people.
Even when heavy snowfall brings the machines to a standstill, the postal employees with khaki bags slung over their shoulders trudge through the snow. These are the sentinels of the Indian Postal Department for whom their duty is a form of worship. Whether it's a blizzard or heavy snow on their path, they deliver services at the doorstep. Whether it's someone's Aadhaar card, pension, examination admit card or a joining letter for a job, the postman or postwoman ensures the delivery to the people.
Delivering mail might appear to be a simple task in the plains where the postman arrives on his bicycle ringing a bell, calling out from the gate and dropping the letter. But in Lahaul and Spiti, this is no less than a battle. It requires climbing several kilometres on foot, even during blizzards and amid several feet of snow. Slipping on the slopes can even lead to death.
For the last 29 years, Rangrik village has seen a familiar face of 55-year-old Samten Dolkar, who has been delivering mail. Samten joined the Department in 1997 when there were no mobile phones or internet. Letters were the only way to know and share the well-being of loved ones.
Samten recalls, "People were surprised and would ask, 'Will a woman be able to deliver mail in this bone-chilling cold and on these dangerous routes?' She's been delivering mail nonstop for 29 years despite the hostile weather conditions.
"Sometimes, when there's a blizzard, we have to take someone from home with us to walk ahead and check the path with a stick. In winter, we have to cover our legs up to our knees with boots or sacks or cloth to prevent snow from seeping in," she shared.
The winter is so harsh that even the moisture exhaled in the form of breath freezes and the snow beneath the feet feels like slick glass. Sometimes the snow is waist-deep and making way is a challenge.
But the warmth of the people to whom services are delivered makes every hardship vanish. Samten disclosed, "When I arrive at the homes of the elderly and hand them their pension or money order, the wrinkled smile on their face absorbs all my fatigue and cold. At that moment, I feel like my journey has been successful."
At a time when people of her age are glued to the reels and social media, Shagun Negi is traversing the paths of Lahaul and Spiti to deliver mail. At 19, she is the youngest postwomen in the area posted at Halsa. Possessing the wisdom of a seasoned soldier. Shagun said, "In winter, every step here brings the fear of death. A slip brings one to the brink of a gorge. Sometimes I fear whether I'll be able to return home. But then I remember a sick elderly person's medicine or a child's admission letter that I have to deliver and my fear vanishes."
After completing her Class 12, she is pursuing her graduation through distance learning. Her father is a bus conductor. Shagun supports her family by working. She related, "Initially, I felt nervous walking alone on these deserted paths but now these paths have become my friends. Delivering mail isn't just a government job; along with mail, we also deliver love and trust. When we deliver mail to people's homes, we receive a lot of love and praise. At times we don't even get time to have our meals." Shagun is an inspiration for other girls of the area.
The senior officials are very proud of these postal employees. Satish Kumar, Head Postmaster at Tandi said, "Running postal services in Lahaul and Spiti is a war-like operation. At sensitive and remote centres like Tandi, our employees aren't just postmen, they're lifelines. When heavy snowfall cuts off internet connectivity, these employees maintain records manually and ensure that pension and important documents are delivered. These employees are the backbone of the department."
Meanwhile, Postal Superintendent Joginder Singh Chaudhary, who commands the entire area from Rampur Post Office, explained, "Our department operates on the principle of 'Service is the highest religion’. Serving in a hard-to-reach area like Lahaul and Spiti is physically and mentally challenging. We regularly encourage our employees. It's a matter of pride for us that young women like Shagun Negi have come to this profession. Our goal is to ensure last mile connectivity, ensuring that government services reach every household. Our Himveers have been successful in this. Meeting our business targets even in these difficult circumstances is a testament to their dedication."
Also Read