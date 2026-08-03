ETV Bharat / offbeat

Seeing Weaver Parents Struggle At Work, Son Develops Ergonomic Back Support System

Hyderabad: Behind the six-yard length of every saree is a story of hard work and dedication of handloom weavers who spend long hours sitting in loom pits to turn yarn into beautiful designs. But this traditional craft is often accompanied by constant back pain, body strain and other health problems.

Having witnessed these hardships at home, Vaggu Sriram, a third-year student at the Konda Laxman Bapuji Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (KLB IIHT) in Hyderabad decided to find a solution. His innovation has now earned national recognition.

Sriram developed a specially designed chair to provide back support to handloom weavers while they work at the loom. His ‘Ergonomic Back Support System’ (EBSS) has won the first prize at the National Handloom Hackathon.

Coming from a family of handloom weavers, he watched his parents spend long hours working at the loom since his early days. He noticed how sitting in the same position for extended periods affected their backs and overall health. On joining the diploma course at KLB IIHT, he began thinking about ways to reduce the physical strain faced by weavers.

What started as an idea gradually germinated into an innovation. With the encouragement and support of Principal Himaja Kumar and other faculty members, Sriram spent almost two years working on the design and developing the specialised loom chair. His aim was to make the traditional weaving process more comfortable without making it expensive or difficult to use.