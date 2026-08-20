ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Seeing Vikram-1 Was The Happiest Moment For Me': Balangir Engineer Pritisha On Working For Skyroot Mission

Balangir (Odisha): The first time Pritisha Banerjee stood beside a real rocket, she struggled to contain her excitement. Until then, rockets had existed in her childhood imagination, in textbooks and in the career she was patiently building. Now, one was right before her and she had been entrusted with working on the software that would help guide it into space.

For the young engineer from Titilagarh in Odisha’s Balangir district, that moment marked a milestone - from growing up with an unusual fascination for space and its mysteries to becoming part of the team behind Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed rocket to complete a successful orbital mission.

Pritisha Banerjee at work (ETV Bharat)

“The rocket I had always dreamt about was suddenly right in front of me. Seeing something so large and complex at such close quarters was one of the happiest moments of my life,” she recalled.

As an avionics software reliability engineer at Skyroot Aerospace, Pritisha worked on software linked to the rocket’s mission computer, often described as its brain. Vikram-1’s successful launch from Sriharikota on July 18, 2026, turned years of perseverance into a defining personal and professional milestone.

Her journey began with a childhood dream that went beyond merely reaching space. “When I was young, I came across the problem of human-made debris in space while reading about different subjects. I decided then that one day I would build my own rocket and develop a technology to remove that debris,” she said.

Pritisha Banerjee (ETV Bharat)

As a child, Pritisha read about the large amount of discarded equipment and other human-made material circling the Earth. The problem of space debris caught her attention, and an idea began to take shape.

“When I was young, I read about human-made debris in space. I thought that one day I would build my own rocket and develop a technology to clean it up,” she said.

She remembers herself as an ordinary student, though physics always interested her. She particularly enjoyed working out problems and the feeling that came after arriving at the right answer. After school, she went on to study engineering. By the time she completed her BTech, most of her friends had decided to enter the IT sector. Pritisha, however, knew that it was not where she wanted to go.

“All my friends moved into IT, and I was left alone. But I did not change my path,” she said.