'Seeing Vikram-1 Was The Happiest Moment For Me': Balangir Engineer Pritisha On Working For Skyroot Mission
In an exclusive interview with Seikh Mohammad Wahid, the avionics engineer Pritisha describes her journey and the moment the rocket was successfully launched from Sriharikota.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Balangir (Odisha): The first time Pritisha Banerjee stood beside a real rocket, she struggled to contain her excitement. Until then, rockets had existed in her childhood imagination, in textbooks and in the career she was patiently building. Now, one was right before her and she had been entrusted with working on the software that would help guide it into space.
For the young engineer from Titilagarh in Odisha’s Balangir district, that moment marked a milestone - from growing up with an unusual fascination for space and its mysteries to becoming part of the team behind Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed rocket to complete a successful orbital mission.
“The rocket I had always dreamt about was suddenly right in front of me. Seeing something so large and complex at such close quarters was one of the happiest moments of my life,” she recalled.
As an avionics software reliability engineer at Skyroot Aerospace, Pritisha worked on software linked to the rocket’s mission computer, often described as its brain. Vikram-1’s successful launch from Sriharikota on July 18, 2026, turned years of perseverance into a defining personal and professional milestone.
Her journey began with a childhood dream that went beyond merely reaching space. “When I was young, I came across the problem of human-made debris in space while reading about different subjects. I decided then that one day I would build my own rocket and develop a technology to remove that debris,” she said.
As a child, Pritisha read about the large amount of discarded equipment and other human-made material circling the Earth. The problem of space debris caught her attention, and an idea began to take shape.
“When I was young, I read about human-made debris in space. I thought that one day I would build my own rocket and develop a technology to clean it up,” she said.
She remembers herself as an ordinary student, though physics always interested her. She particularly enjoyed working out problems and the feeling that came after arriving at the right answer. After school, she went on to study engineering. By the time she completed her BTech, most of her friends had decided to enter the IT sector. Pritisha, however, knew that it was not where she wanted to go.
“All my friends moved into IT, and I was left alone. But I did not change my path,” she said.
The next step became clearer during an internship in the eighth semester of her engineering course. It was there that she realised how important embedded systems would be if she wanted to work with aircraft and rockets. She later joined CTTC in Bhubaneswar to acquire the specialised skills she needed.
The training helped her get a job with DRDO in Dehradun. There, she worked on systems used in fighter aircraft. It was her first major exposure to aerospace technology and prepared her for the kind of high-precision work she would later undertake at Skyroot. Yet, rockets remained at the centre of her plans. When an opportunity arose at Skyroot Aerospace, she took it, hoping that it would bring her closer to the work she had wanted to do since childhood.
At Skyroot, Pritisha got the opportunity to work with experienced engineers as well as former ISRO scientists. But what she remembers most clearly is the sight of a real rocket in front of her. “The rocket that had always been part of my dream was there before my eyes. I had never experienced such happiness,” she said.
“I was asked to work on the software of the rocket’s brain. I worked on it day and night,” she said. The responsibility meant long hours and repeated checks because even a small error could affect the mission.
Then came the launch. Vikram-1 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 18, 2026, and successfully placed its payloads in low-Earth orbit. Pritisha and the rest of the team watched as the rocket they had spent months preparing finally completed its mission.
“That was the happiest moment of my life. Our rocket had successfully reached orbit, and all the hard work behind it had paid off,” she added.
For Pritisha, however, one successful mission is not the end of the journey. She wants to work on several more launches and see India take a bigger place in the international space industry. She said Skyroot aims to increase the frequency of its missions and eventually launch a rocket every month.
She believes her progress would not have been possible without the support she received at home and from her teachers. “My parents and teachers have all contributed to my success. If you want to achieve your dream, you cannot give up at any point. Even if you are alone, you have to keep climbing. Above all, you must never lose confidence in yourself,” she said.
Her mother, Pushpalata Khatua, said Pritisha had been sincere about her studies from childhood. “I would focus on her weaknesses and try to guide her so that she could improve. Today, she has succeeded and made all of us proud,” she said.
Her father, Bireshwar Banerjee, attributed the achievement to his daughter’s hard work and the support she received from teachers, friends and well-wishers.
“My daughter has succeeded with everyone’s blessings and the grace of Lord Jagannath. Her teachers, friends and well-wishers have all supported her. It is not only our family, everyone in our area is proud of her,” he said.
For young people from places where a career in space technology may appear too distant, Pritisha has a simple message. "Choosing a different path can sometimes mean walking alone. What matters is not allowing that loneliness to weaken one’s resolve," she concludes.
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