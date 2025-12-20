ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sculptor Vijay Kumar: An Inspiring Journey From Varanasi's Streets To Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: “If work is not considered a burden but a form of devotion, then fame, respect, recognition come on their own.” This is the philosophy of an artist who, from childhood, shaped his future with a hammer, chisel, and clay. Inheriting the craftsmanship from his grandfather and father, sculptor Vijay Kumar has earned national and international acclaim for his work that now adorns prestigious podiums across the country.

It was his eagerness to learn, understand, and create that made the artist, who studied only up to Class V, into an extraordinary sculptor. His journey began in a small shop in Varanasi's Thatheri Bazaar, and refined by three years of technical education at a government ITI (Industrial Training Institute). While crafting life-like sculptures of famous personalities and Hindu deities in silver, copper, brass, and ashtadhatu (octo-alloy, considered sacred by Hindus), he realised that this work is not just a skill, but a living art form that encompasses joy, respect, and livelihood.

From Golden Temple to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kumar's first major opportunity came in the late 1970s, when he was asked to make a three-foot-tall copper model of the Golden Temple by then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, which the latter then presented to US President Jimmy Carter.

He was also asked to make two other replicas, one of which was kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while the other was displayed in a Republic Day parade. Thereafter, he was appointed by the Union Ministry of Commerce to teach metal handicrafts to children in Mirzapur. But the restless spirit in him soon got tired of being constrained by the lack of scope offered by this steady job, so he left and started working independently on larger projects.

Temples, Sculptures, Historical Projects

Soon, orders began to flow in. Today, metal-crafted temple doors and statues of deities, and personalities like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Bhimrao Ambedkar, that he created, can be seen in Delhi, Amritsar, Ghaziabad, and Rajasthan. For nearly 10 years, he worked to sculpt the doors, kalash (finials), sculptures, canopies, and carvings at the Mohan Nagar temple in Ghaziabad.