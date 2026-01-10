ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sculptor Dipankar Pal Reimagines The Traditional Saraswati Idol, Wins Hearts Of Puja Organizers

Several artists, including Bankim Pal, Prashant Pal and Kaushik Ghosh, have sent Saraswati idols overseas. Artist Bankim Pal says, "Last Durga Puja, nearly a thousand Durga idols went abroad. My idols have also gone to places like Saudi Arabia and London. Thanks to social media, overseas orders have now surged.”

However, the demand is not limited to foreign countries; there is also a high demand in other Indian states. The clay artists are delighted with the overall surge in demand for Saraswati idols. Kumartuli, the clay modellers’ colony, is now bustling with activity resembling the days before the Durga Puja. Every lane in the artists' colony is now buzzing with activity.

This trend is now being observed in Saraswati Puja, as well. Goddess Saraswati is the Hindu deity of learning, knowledge and wisdom. The Kumartuli clay artists' association reports that more than a hundred Saraswati idols have already been shipped abroad.

Kolkata: Durga Puja has now transformed from a community festival to a global celebration. Following UNESCO's recognition, the number of Durga Pujas celebrated on foreign soil has increased dramatically.

The doll-faced Saraswati idol. (ETV Bharat)

Babu Pal, the joint secretary of the Kumartuli Clay Artists' Cultural Association, said, “This trend didn't exist before. Only Durga idols used to go abroad. Now, more than a hundred Saraswati idols have already been sent. The artists are busy with work throughout the year, and they are earning some money. Now, the demand for Saraswati idols is also increasing."

Saraswati Idols In New Mould

However, the Saraswati idol is traditionally depicted as the Goddess in a yellow saree, with a swan on her left and a musical instrument tanpura, in her hand. This time, Dipankar Pal, a 37-year-old sculptor from Kumartuli, has changed the traditional form of the Saraswati idol.

Sculptor Dipankar Pal at work. (ETV Bharat)

The sculptor has cast Goddess Saraswati in a new mould, somewhat similar to what the renowned artist Sanatan Dinda has done before with Goddess Durga. Dinda had modelled Durga in the style of Gautam Buddha, having captivated the audience.

Dipankar Pal has been a clay modeller in Kumartuli since 2012. Dipankar's grandfather was Shital Chandra Pal, and his father, Tarun Pal, and they have been engaged in idol-making work for three generations. Dipankar learned the art of idol making from his father and grandfather.

A form of a classic, admirable, fashion doll-like face of Saraswati is Dipankar Pal’s latest creation. It was in 2025, Dipankar created a Saraswati idol for a puja committee in Chorbagan, Central Kolkata, which looked like a fashion doll with a smiling expression. It was completely different from the traditional Saraswati idol. This style seems to have caught the imagination of the puja organizers.

Now, these sweet, doll-like Saraswati idols are evident in many clay modellers’ workshops in Kumartuli. Almost all the artists are making idols in this style. Dipankar Pal feels, “This new mould has left a mark on people's minds. Many artists in Kumartuli have received orders from various organizers to make idols in this style. I am happy about this.”

According to sources from the clay artists' association, this year, Kumartuli has received more than 200 orders for these new Saraswati idols. However, while the artists have embraced the new, they have also preserved the old traditions. The conventional idols are also being made in good numbers this year.