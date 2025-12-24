Sculpting For 36 Years And Still Counting! How Mahabalipuram Sculptor Bhaskar Romances The Stone
From a modest beginning in Thanjavur to national recognition and global acclaim, sculptor Bhaskar’s journey is proof that dedication can turn stone into timeless art.
By Subhash Dayalan
Chennai: When President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Award for Best Sculpture (2024–25) to a striking depiction of Lord Shiva in cosmic dance, it was not only an honour for a single piece of art. It was the result of 36 years of relentless dedication, discipline and artistic excellence by its creator, Bhaskar, a master sculptor from Mahabalipuram, whose stone marvels have admirers far beyond India’s borders.
Bhaskar (61), originally from Ammapettai in Thanjavur district, is among the few sculptors who have seamlessly integrated classical Tamil sculptural traditions with contemporary carvings, thus creating a global identity for Indian stone art.
A graduate in stone carving from the Government College of Architecture and Sculpture, Mahabalipuram, Bhaskar's professional journey began as a lecturer at the same institution. But after four years of teaching, he decided to leave the academia and instead establish his own workshop.
That decision led to the birth of ‘Creative Sculptures’, his studio in Mahabalipuram, where he puts to use his craftsmanship, both modern and traditional. When the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team visited the workshop, Bhaskar was engrossed in etching a stone which had already taken the shape; and more than 10 artisans were also working around him - some polishing, others cutting, many giving shape to parts of the body and a few watching the master craftsman work.
One of the most defining chapters of Bhaskar’s career opened thousands of kilometres away in Ireland. “While I was teaching, someone from Ireland wanted me to design sculptures for a park that can reflect the philosophy of life. It was then that I resigned from my job and dedicated nearly 16 years to that project,” Bhaskar recalled.
The result was Victor’s Way, a 22-acre sculpture park in Ireland, which has monumental stone works by Bhaskar depicting the journey of human life, from birth to death. His first installation was a meditating Buddha and then there were large-scale sculptures including dancing Ganesha playing drums at the park’s entrance.
“These sculptures are my signature creations. It is a matter of pride that such large, conceptual stone works have found space in another country,” he said.
Bhaskar’s works not only grace parks of Ireland but temples, educational institutions and public spaces across Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, France, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
In Singapore, he created a striking sculpture for an educational institution - six metres wide and two metres tall - portraying ten world-renowned philosophers, including Aristotle, Confucius and Socrates, with Thiruvalluvar seated at the centre, symbolising India’s intellectual heritage.
Bhaskar recently completed a 40-foot Murugan statue carved from a single stone in Poonamallee, Chennai for an educational institution. A Hanuman statue he created in Malaysia and Shenbaga Vinayagar sculpture in Singapore are worshipped in temples, which Bhaskar feels, are his greatest achievements.
For his creative wonders, Bhaskar has received several honours, including the State Government Award (2010), the Best Exporter Award in Sculpture (2015) and the State Kalaisemmal Award. The National Award for Best Sculpture (2024–25), he says, is a recognition not just for a single work, but a lifetime of dedication and devotion. “Every sculpture I create is like a three-dimensional form that must be perfect from every angle. The craft should bring joy to the people who see it and that is the biggest fulfilment for an artist,” he said.
Reflecting on changes in the craft, Bhaskar highlighted how technology has strengthened traditional stone carving. “Earlier, we used to do everything by hand. So the stones often cracked. Today, we have improved tools and careful stone selection, so cracking issues are reduced,” he said.
What gives him the most satisfaction? “Seeing the idols I create being taken to temples, worshipped and offered prayers,” replies Bhaskar.
The son of a weaver, none in his family had any knowledge in sculptures. “But I was drawn to drawing and sculpting from my school days. If one learns an art with dedication and works hard, success will come your way,” he claims.
Despite international acclaim, Bhaskar flagged a major challenge for sculptors - shortage of quality stone. “There is an urgent need for the government to establish exclusive quarries for sculptors and supply stones directly. This is badly needed for traditional artists,” he said.
Bhaskar says skilled and dedicated sculptors can earn Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per month, and substantially more on large-scale projects. But one should have the right resources, and be accessible too.
Today, he trains many aspiring artists from the Government College of Architecture and Sculpture at his workshop while sculptors from foreign countries work alongside him.
As Bhaskar continues to shape stones and infuse life into them, his journey, from Mahabalipuram to many parts of the globe, proves that with the right vision and passion, even stones become timeless, aesthetically and culturally.
