ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sculpting For 36 Years And Still Counting! How Mahabalipuram Sculptor Bhaskar Romances The Stone

By Subhash Dayalan

Chennai: When President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Award for Best Sculpture (2024–25) to a striking depiction of Lord Shiva in cosmic dance, it was not only an honour for a single piece of art. It was the result of 36 years of relentless dedication, discipline and artistic excellence by its creator, Bhaskar, a master sculptor from Mahabalipuram, whose stone marvels have admirers far beyond India’s borders.

Bhaskar (61), originally from Ammapettai in Thanjavur district, is among the few sculptors who have seamlessly integrated classical Tamil sculptural traditions with contemporary carvings, thus creating a global identity for Indian stone art.

Bhaskar perfecting a Ganesha idol in stone (ETV Bharat)

A graduate in stone carving from the Government College of Architecture and Sculpture, Mahabalipuram, Bhaskar's professional journey began as a lecturer at the same institution. But after four years of teaching, he decided to leave the academia and instead establish his own workshop.

That decision led to the birth of ‘Creative Sculptures’, his studio in Mahabalipuram, where he puts to use his craftsmanship, both modern and traditional. When the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team visited the workshop, Bhaskar was engrossed in etching a stone which had already taken the shape; and more than 10 artisans were also working around him - some polishing, others cutting, many giving shape to parts of the body and a few watching the master craftsman work.

Stone sculptures at Bhaskar's studio (ETV Bharat)

One of the most defining chapters of Bhaskar’s career opened thousands of kilometres away in Ireland. “While I was teaching, someone from Ireland wanted me to design sculptures for a park that can reflect the philosophy of life. It was then that I resigned from my job and dedicated nearly 16 years to that project,” Bhaskar recalled.

The result was Victor’s Way, a 22-acre sculpture park in Ireland, which has monumental stone works by Bhaskar depicting the journey of human life, from birth to death. His first installation was a meditating Buddha and then there were large-scale sculptures including dancing Ganesha playing drums at the park’s entrance.

“These sculptures are my signature creations. It is a matter of pride that such large, conceptual stone works have found space in another country,” he said.