ETV Bharat / offbeat

Freshwater Turtle Survey Undertaken At Keoladeo Ghana National Park In Rajasthan

Bharatpur: Authorities at the internationally renowned Keoladeo Ghana National Park have undertaken a comprehensive scientific survey of the freshwater turtles present there. The aim is to generate detailed data on various turtle species, their current numbers, key habitats, habitat preferences and conservation challenges. Based on this data, concrete strategies can be developed for their effective conservation, habitat improvement and management in future.

The park is presently considered a major centre for the conservation of freshwater turtles. Its Director, Chetan Kumar B V, disclosed that the studies carried out till now have mentioned seven species of freshwater turtles found in Keoladeo National Park while a total of 11 species have been recorded in the entire state of Rajasthan.

“This means that nearly two-thirds of the state's turtle species are found in Keoladeo Park alone. This clearly highlights its unique importance for turtle biodiversity and conservation,” he said.

The Director added that two extremely rare species are found in this Park in the form of the Brahminy River Terrapin and the Peacock Softshell Turtle. These are not to be found anywhere else in Rajasthan. “The presence of these two species further enriches the Park's unique biodiversity. Regular scientific monitoring is essential for the protection of these rare species and the conservation of their natural habitats,” he underlined.

Chetan further said that the important survey that has been initiated is being carried out by the Park's Research and Monitoring Cell. Five separate teams comprising experienced field staff from various areas of the Park have been constituted for the purpose and 12 important water points have been specifically identified throughout the Park. Turtle counts, species identification, behavioural studies and health data are being collected regularly at these water bodies.