Freshwater Turtle Survey Undertaken At Keoladeo Ghana National Park In Rajasthan
The aim is to generate detailed data on various turtle species, their current numbers, key habitats, habitat preferences and conservation challenges.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Bharatpur: Authorities at the internationally renowned Keoladeo Ghana National Park have undertaken a comprehensive scientific survey of the freshwater turtles present there. The aim is to generate detailed data on various turtle species, their current numbers, key habitats, habitat preferences and conservation challenges. Based on this data, concrete strategies can be developed for their effective conservation, habitat improvement and management in future.
The park is presently considered a major centre for the conservation of freshwater turtles. Its Director, Chetan Kumar B V, disclosed that the studies carried out till now have mentioned seven species of freshwater turtles found in Keoladeo National Park while a total of 11 species have been recorded in the entire state of Rajasthan.
“This means that nearly two-thirds of the state's turtle species are found in Keoladeo Park alone. This clearly highlights its unique importance for turtle biodiversity and conservation,” he said.
The Director added that two extremely rare species are found in this Park in the form of the Brahminy River Terrapin and the Peacock Softshell Turtle. These are not to be found anywhere else in Rajasthan. “The presence of these two species further enriches the Park's unique biodiversity. Regular scientific monitoring is essential for the protection of these rare species and the conservation of their natural habitats,” he underlined.
Chetan further said that the important survey that has been initiated is being carried out by the Park's Research and Monitoring Cell. Five separate teams comprising experienced field staff from various areas of the Park have been constituted for the purpose and 12 important water points have been specifically identified throughout the Park. Turtle counts, species identification, behavioural studies and health data are being collected regularly at these water bodies.
The Director stated that the primary objective of the survey is to obtain detailed information about the turtle species residing in the Park's various compartments, their estimated numbers and which water bodies are the most suitable and important habitats for them. This survey will provide the Park administration with scientific baseline data on turtles for the first time.
Chetan explained, “This would allow an accurate assessment of the current population and will also help in monitoring changes in their numbers over time. In future, this survey would be repeated annually to ensure regular monitoring of turtle population. If a species' population declines or habitat improvement is identified, conservation decisions can be made immediately based on scientific evidence.”
Turtles are an integral and vital part of a healthy wetland ecosystem. Many species help keep water bodies clean and healthy by consuming dead organisms, organic waste and decaying matter. Some species also maintain ecological balance by maintaining a balanced population of fish, mollusks and other aquatic organisms. Therefore, the presence of turtles is considered a reliable and important indicator for assessing the environmental quality and health of a wetland.
Sources said that the survey will not only be limited to counting turtles but will also serve as a strong foundation for their conservation, habitat management, scientific research and long-term protection in future. Regular monitoring will ensure the safety of rare species and help preserve the rich biodiversity of the Park for generations to come.
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