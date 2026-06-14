School Established By Students In Imamganj In Bihar Bears Testimony To Their Hope And Resilience
Set up under the shadow of Naxalism, Shivam High School awaits pending grants and assistance from Bihar government
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Gaya: It comes as a surprise to everyone that a school functioning in Imamganj block of Gaya district was actually established by students. The Shivam High School that was established 35 years ago is testimony to the hope and resilience of the students of the area.
In the 1990s, there was no high school in Imamganj block headquarters and most of the students dropped out after completing middle school. Despite knowing this, the public representatives and officials of the time did not do anything to address the issue.
Ultimately, some students from Imamganj block that included Ramswaroop Yadav, Krishna Mishra, Balmukund Mishra, Shyam Kishore Pandey, Nandlal Mishra, Bhupendra Prasad, Bhim Prasad Nirala, Tapeshwar Tiwari, Satendra Prasad, Avinash Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Dr. Vinod Yadav, Chunnu Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Dev Raj Yadav decided to establish a high school.
The present Headmaster, Ramswaroop recalled, “The situation was such that we didn't even have the money to pay the registration fees to the Education Department. So, we started giving tuition and used the money to get the school registered."
The school was run in a rented mud house for teaching students of Class 9 and 10. Later a building of mud tiles and wood was constructed.
"We gave tuition for 12 hours. Once the school was established, we used to teach for eight hours and spend another four to five hours giving tuition so that we could work on the school structure," Ramswaroop said.
Another founder, Shyam Kishore Pandey disclosed, “We have an emotional connection with Shivam High School as we ourselves were the students studying there when it was founded. We were determined to establish a high school in our area."
"Our goal was to provide relief to students who were deprived of even matriculation. We worked as labourers for many days to construct the building. Every brick of the school has our blood and sweat," he added.
Another one of the founders disclosed, “ The school was established during the height of Naxalism.”
He claimed that the authorities tried to open a school in the area 18 times unsuccessfully. “But we mustered the courage and established Shivam High School," he said while pointing out that the people called the founders stupid as they were ruining their own careers by establishing a school.
I first established my own school for my education and then passed matriculation from the same school," Balmukund said.
Talking about the situation at that time, Ramswaroop said that Imamganj was living under the shadow of Naxalism without a single high school. “After passing Class 8, the children who wanted to pursue further studies had to walk eight kilometers crossing overflowing rivers and drains. Girls were forced to stay at home," he said.
Over 200 students who passed matriculation from this school have gone on to become teachers and officers. Many of them have joined the military and hold positions ranging from Captain to Colonel. Many others are employed in the Education Department, Health Department, Bihar Police, Railways, Banks and administrative services.
Shivam High School is now a government aided school that runs with grants from the Bihar government. At one time, it had an enrollment of 1,200 to 1,300 students but the enrollment has come down to 300 students now. There are 10 teachers and three non-teaching staff.
Ramswaroop recalled that there was a time when people would lobby for admission to this institution. However, with changing times and government neglect, enrollment numbers have dwindled.
The staff claims that just like several other government aided schools in Bihar, a grant of Rs 25 lakh is pending and the school's staff has been providing free services for the past nine years.
"The school last received approximately Rs 8 lakh in 2018. If the funds from the past nine years are combined, the government owes over Rs 25 lakh. The government should address this. This school has brought glory to the state. It ignited the awareness of education in the region at a time when children were losing out on studies," said one of the founders, Nandlal Mishra.
This school has been receiving support from the current Gurua MLA Upendra Prasad who is also among the founders.
Alumnus Ashish Kumar who is a software engineer in Bengaluru, said, “Both my sisters and I studied here. My sisters hold senior positions in the Indian Railways. I work as a software engineer in a large company. The school has moved from a mud house to a concrete building. The education here is also of high quality."
The founders associate the school’s future with their prestige and say that they will not let it shut down.
"The government hasn't provided grants for nine years, yet we're still working. Why aren't we abandoning the school? There's only one answer: we have a unique passion and zeal for this school. It has become our heritage. We will preserve it,” said founder Shyam Kishore Pandey.
Another founder, Avinash Kumar is disappointed with the government. “We're not running a private institution for personal gain. We're educating underprivileged, disadvantaged and poor students,” he said.
Ramswaroop claimed that around 75% of the students here achieve first division in the matriculation exam.
The local community along with political leaders including MLA Upendra Prasad and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have supported the construction of new buildings. However, the school continues to await assistance from the Bihar government.