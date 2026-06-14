ETV Bharat / offbeat

School Established By Students In Imamganj In Bihar Bears Testimony To Their Hope And Resilience

Gaya: It comes as a surprise to everyone that a school functioning in Imamganj block of Gaya district was actually established by students. The Shivam High School that was established 35 years ago is testimony to the hope and resilience of the students of the area.

In the 1990s, there was no high school in Imamganj block headquarters and most of the students dropped out after completing middle school. Despite knowing this, the public representatives and officials of the time did not do anything to address the issue.

Ultimately, some students from Imamganj block that included Ramswaroop Yadav, Krishna Mishra, Balmukund Mishra, Shyam Kishore Pandey, Nandlal Mishra, Bhupendra Prasad, Bhim Prasad Nirala, Tapeshwar Tiwari, Satendra Prasad, Avinash Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Dr. Vinod Yadav, Chunnu Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Dev Raj Yadav decided to establish a high school.

Shivam High School (ETV Bharat)

The present Headmaster, Ramswaroop recalled, “The situation was such that we didn't even have the money to pay the registration fees to the Education Department. So, we started giving tuition and used the money to get the school registered."

The school was run in a rented mud house for teaching students of Class 9 and 10. Later a building of mud tiles and wood was constructed.

"We gave tuition for 12 hours. Once the school was established, we used to teach for eight hours and spend another four to five hours giving tuition so that we could work on the school structure," Ramswaroop said.

Another founder, Shyam Kishore Pandey disclosed, “We have an emotional connection with Shivam High School as we ourselves were the students studying there when it was founded. We were determined to establish a high school in our area."

Shivam High School (ETV Bharat)

"Our goal was to provide relief to students who were deprived of even matriculation. We worked as labourers for many days to construct the building. Every brick of the school has our blood and sweat," he added.

Another one of the founders disclosed, “ The school was established during the height of Naxalism.”

He claimed that the authorities tried to open a school in the area 18 times unsuccessfully. “But we mustered the courage and established Shivam High School," he said while pointing out that the people called the founders stupid as they were ruining their own careers by establishing a school.