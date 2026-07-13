Saurath Sabha: Bihar’s 700-Year-Old Marriage Assembly That Still Approves Weddings Through Genealogy
Despite rise of matrimony apps and social media, Bihar’s 700-year-old Saurath Sabha preserves Mithila’s unique matchmaking tradition through genealogy and community approval, reports Rajkumar Jha.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Madhubani : In a Bihar village, weddings are held not when brides wait for the groom's family to approve them, their personality, beauty or cooking skills. Marriages in fact are rooted in ancient tradition, when swayamvars were organised and grooms lined up for the bride to choose. In Gachhi, Rahika block of Madhubani district, a similar tradition has been continuing in the form of Saurath Sabha, where grooms are chosen for wedding after the bride's family take a call and seek advise of panjikars (genealogists) at the Sabbha who study the family history, including who the ancestors of a person were, and compatibility as per the genealogical record.
During the gathering, prospective grooms arrive dressed in traditional attire while families of eligible brides search for suitable matches. Once a bride’s family approves a groom, Panjikars verify the lineage of both families before granting social approval for the marriage.
Seems surprising at a time when marriages are increasingly arranged through matrimonial websites, mobile apps and social media but this extraordinary centuries-old tradition continues to be acceptable in Bihar’s Mithilanchal region. Held every year, the Sabha seems more like a fair - a living example of an ancient social and cultural institution that remains rare in today’s world.
The annual assembly is organised in a 22-bigha orchard located along the National Highway near Rahika. This tradition, which has continued for nearly 700 years, continues to hold special significance for the Maithil Brahmin and Karna Kayastha communities.
Organised during the Hindu months of Jyeshtha and Ashadha, the 11-day gathering attracts families seeking suitable matches for marriageable sons and daughters. However, the historical institution has gradually been losing its former prominence with changing times.
Although fewer marriages were finalised during this year’s event, held from July 2 to July 12, around 80 ‘Siddhants’ (formal marital agreements) were recorded, while more than 100 families visited the venue to gather information. In Mithilanchal, marriages arranged through this process receive formal community approval only after completing the Saurath Sabha procedures.
Panji System: The Foundation of the Tradition
The most distinctive feature of the Saurath Sabha is its Panji (genealogical record) system. Before any match is approved, Panjikars compare the family lineage of both sides for at least seven generations. Marriage is permitted only if no marital relationship exists between the two families within those seven generations.
The Panjikar’s role is considered central to the entire process. Just as a magistrate’s approval is mandatory for a court marriage, a marriage arranged through the Saurath Sabha gains social recognition only after receiving the Panjikar’s approval.
Panjikar Pramod Mishra said, “The Panji system was documented in written form in 1310 AD. Later, in 1735 AD, King Raghav Singh of the Khandwala dynasty established 12 such assemblies across Mithilanchal at intervals of 25 to 30 kos (around 40 kilometres).”
These assemblies were held across several locations, including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Purnia and Bhagalpur. Their purpose extended beyond arranging marriages - they also served as important cultural and intellectual platforms for society. Today, however, the gatherings are attended predominantly by the groom’s side, while participation from the bride’s families has declined considerably.
More Than a Marriage Fair
Historically, the Saurath Sabha was not just a venue for matchmaking. It also hosted scholarly debates, while prospective grooms were assessed for their education, values and personality. Many doctors, engineers, IAS and IPS officers had their marriages arranged through this unique institution.
Dr. Vinod Jha, a resident of Bisfi, said, “Until the 1980s, Saurath Sabha was known for its grandeur. Around 150,000 people attended the gathering in 1971, while nearly 50,000 were present in 1991. But migration, changing social attitudes and modern matchmaking platforms have significantly reduced the crowds.”
Panjikar Pramod Mishra and local scholars believe the Saurath Sabha is much more than a traditional fair. It represents the cultural identity of Mithila. They emphasise that the institution must be preserved and introduced to younger generations so that this centuries-old tradition continues to survive in the years ahead.
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