ETV Bharat / offbeat

Saurath Sabha: Bihar’s 700-Year-Old Marriage Assembly That Still Approves Weddings Through Genealogy

Madhubani : In a Bihar village, weddings are held not when brides wait for the groom's family to approve them, their personality, beauty or cooking skills. Marriages in fact are rooted in ancient tradition, when swayamvars were organised and grooms lined up for the bride to choose. In Gachhi, Rahika block of Madhubani district, a similar tradition has been continuing in the form of Saurath Sabha, where grooms are chosen for wedding after the bride's family take a call and seek advise of panjikars (genealogists) at the Sabbha who study the family history, including who the ancestors of a person were, and compatibility as per the genealogical record.

During the gathering, prospective grooms arrive dressed in traditional attire while families of eligible brides search for suitable matches. Once a bride’s family approves a groom, Panjikars verify the lineage of both families before granting social approval for the marriage.

A Panjikar checking genealogical records (ETV Bharat)

Seems surprising at a time when marriages are increasingly arranged through matrimonial websites, mobile apps and social media but this extraordinary centuries-old tradition continues to be acceptable in Bihar’s Mithilanchal region. Held every year, the Sabha seems more like a fair - a living example of an ancient social and cultural institution that remains rare in today’s world.

The annual assembly is organised in a 22-bigha orchard located along the National Highway near Rahika. This tradition, which has continued for nearly 700 years, continues to hold special significance for the Maithil Brahmin and Karna Kayastha communities.

Saurath Sabha: Bihar’s 700-Year-Old Marriage Assembly That Still Approves Weddings Through Genealogy (ETV Bharat)

Organised during the Hindu months of Jyeshtha and Ashadha, the 11-day gathering attracts families seeking suitable matches for marriageable sons and daughters. However, the historical institution has gradually been losing its former prominence with changing times.

Although fewer marriages were finalised during this year’s event, held from July 2 to July 12, around 80 ‘Siddhants’ (formal marital agreements) were recorded, while more than 100 families visited the venue to gather information. In Mithilanchal, marriages arranged through this process receive formal community approval only after completing the Saurath Sabha procedures.