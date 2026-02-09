Bihar's Braveheart: Rescuing 3 Drowning Kids, Saurabh Kumar Receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
A single instinctive jump by a barefoot village boy rewrote destinies. It made the 11-year-old a Braveheart who saved lives and became a national pride.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
By Mahmood Alam
Sheikhpura (Bihar) : It was August 9, 2024. Relentless rain submerged Kishanpur village in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district and floodwater was rising every passing minute. Everyone was panicked. Amid the chaos, a nine-year-old boy made a split-second decision and changed multiple lives, his own included.
Saurabh Kumar jumped into a village pond swollen by floodwaters, trying to rescue four girls on the brink of drowning. However, one could not be saved. What followed was attention and national recognition. On December 26, President Droupadi Murmu honoured him with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his bravery at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Now 11, Saurabh lives in Kishanpur village under Barbigha block. His father, Pintu Raut, is a daily wage labourer and mother Rekha Devi manages the household. Poverty has often forced the family to migrate outside Bihar for survival.
But on that fateful day, Rekha Devi recalls, the family was planting paddy as the Gaudha river overflowed. “It had been raining for days. The pond was dangerous. Saurabh had gone to bring the buffalo when the girls slipped into the water,” she recalled.
When Saurabh did not come home, his mother went searching for him only to see four girls in the pond, trying to come out. “One had already died. My son tried to save all but he could bring alive three of them,” she said.
Saurabh, himself not aware about his act of bravery, remembers the fear. “I thought if I went to call others, it would be too late. So I jumped in,” he remembers.
The four girls, daughters of Bachchu Chauhan and Bablu Chauhan, had gone to collect snails when they were swept by water. “When I heard the cries, I left the buffalo and jumped in. Unfortunately, three could be pulled out and another could not because maybe she was in the water for too long,” explains Saurabh.
The incident captured by an onlooker on the mobile phone gained nationwide attention. Praise poured in, starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the President herself.
On December 26, 2025, the family felt on top of the world when they travelled to Delhi to receive the award from the President.
But their joy was short-lived. “After returning from Delhi, one of my sons complained of stomach pain and died. That pain will never leave us,” Rekha Devi said.
Saurabh is the third of five brothers. Today, four of them survive.
After Saurabh received the award, the Bihar government stepped in and got the child enrolled into Divine Light Public School, Barbigha, with all his educational expenses covered. The family also received the first instalment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, that offered them hope of having a permanent home after years under a thatched roof.
Saurabh’s act of courage caught the attention of a Mumbai-based toothpaste company. They featured him in an advertisement, for which he received Rs 25,000. “I gave the money to my mother,” Saurabh said.
Saurabh, being a bright student, dreads to crack the UPSC and become a District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police. His village, home to 50–60 families, most of who are migrant labours, now sees him as an inspiration.
