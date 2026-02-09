ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar's Braveheart: Rescuing 3 Drowning Kids, Saurabh Kumar Receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

By Mahmood Alam

Sheikhpura (Bihar) : It was August 9, 2024. Relentless rain submerged Kishanpur village in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district and floodwater was rising every passing minute. Everyone was panicked. Amid the chaos, a nine-year-old boy made a split-second decision and changed multiple lives, his own included.

Saurabh Kumar jumped into a village pond swollen by floodwaters, trying to rescue four girls on the brink of drowning. However, one could not be saved. What followed was attention and national recognition. On December 26, President Droupadi Murmu honoured him with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his bravery at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The village pond from where Saurabh Kumar rescued three drowning girls (ETV Bharat)

Now 11, Saurabh lives in Kishanpur village under Barbigha block. His father, Pintu Raut, is a daily wage labourer and mother Rekha Devi manages the household. Poverty has often forced the family to migrate outside Bihar for survival.

But on that fateful day, Rekha Devi recalls, the family was planting paddy as the Gaudha river overflowed. “It had been raining for days. The pond was dangerous. Saurabh had gone to bring the buffalo when the girls slipped into the water,” she recalled.

When Saurabh did not come home, his mother went searching for him only to see four girls in the pond, trying to come out. “One had already died. My son tried to save all but he could bring alive three of them,” she said.

Saurabh, himself not aware about his act of bravery, remembers the fear. “I thought if I went to call others, it would be too late. So I jumped in,” he remembers.