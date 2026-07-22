From A Daily Wager's Home To The World's First Forensic University: An Andhra Student's Inspiring Journey
Anjana Priya secured admission to the LLM (Criminal Law) programme at National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar recently
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Ongole: The story of Satyala Anjana Priya, daughter of a daily wage labourer from a small village near Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, is a tale of determination.
A law graduate from Andhra University, she secured admission to the LLM (Criminal Law) programme at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar—the world's first and only university dedicated to forensic science, investigative science and criminology.
Though her childhood experiences shaped her dream of studying law, the journey was full of challenges. "I grew up watching my father work as a daily wage labourer. Seeing his struggles and the inequalities in society prompted me to study law. We are from Karavadi village near Ongole and belong to a lower-middle-class family. My mother is a homemaker," she said.
She completed her schooling from the government school in her village. Realising that education could transform her life, she dedicated herself to academics. "Once I understood that education was the key to change my future, I became determined to succeed," she recalled.
Anjana Priya secured 88th rank in AP LAWCET and joined Dr B R Ambedkar Law College, Visakhapatnam, for the BA LLB (2021–2025) programme.
In her fourth year, she was inspired by a senior who got admissions in 14 universities. Motivated by the achievement, she prepared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), scoring 70 out of 120 marks, and applied for the LLM in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration at National Forensic Sciences University.
"There were only 20 seats in the course, and I was the only person who got selection from south India. Getting an opportunity to study at the world's first and only university dedicated to forensic science is a dream come true. I consider myself fortunate," she said.
Anjana Priya aspires to become a judicial officer in future.
"Even while pursuing my law degree, I filed several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on issues affecting society. I want to continue working for the public and contribute to the justice system," she added.
The NFSU in Gandhinagar functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. NFSU is the world’s first university dedicated exclusively to forensic sciences and allied disciplines.
The LLM (criminal law) programme at its Gandhinagar campus admits only 20 students every year.
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