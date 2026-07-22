ETV Bharat / offbeat

From A Daily Wager's Home To The World's First Forensic University: An Andhra Student's Inspiring Journey

Ongole: The story of Satyala Anjana Priya, daughter of a daily wage labourer from a small village near Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, is a tale of determination.

A law graduate from Andhra University, she secured admission to the LLM (Criminal Law) programme at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar—the world's first and only university dedicated to forensic science, investigative science and criminology.

Though her childhood experiences shaped her dream of studying law, the journey was full of challenges. "I grew up watching my father work as a daily wage labourer. Seeing his struggles and the inequalities in society prompted me to study law. We are from Karavadi village near Ongole and belong to a lower-middle-class family. My mother is a homemaker," she said.

She completed her schooling from the government school in her village. Realising that education could transform her life, she dedicated herself to academics. "Once I understood that education was the key to change my future, I became determined to succeed," she recalled.

Anjana Priya secured 88th rank in AP LAWCET and joined Dr B R Ambedkar Law College, Visakhapatnam, for the BA LLB (2021–2025) programme.

In her fourth year, she was inspired by a senior who got admissions in 14 universities. Motivated by the achievement, she prepared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), scoring 70 out of 120 marks, and applied for the LLM in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration at National Forensic Sciences University.