Sasaram Divisional Jail Is A Prison With A Difference

Rohtas: Sasaram Divisional Jail in Bihar is a prison with a difference. It stands out in contrast to the general perception of prison atmosphere.

On hearing the term jail, a person’s imagination is flooded by images that he or she has seen in films or in popular books and magazines. These are images of dungeons, the harsh voice of the Jailer, the hardcore prisoners tied in chains and cells where neither sunlight reaches nor the air. But the situation at Sasaram Jail is quite the opposite. Here, inmates carry pens, cricket bats, harmoniums and many more articles of constructive use. They also live in clean wards.

Santosh Kumar, who is serving a prison sentence, wanted to study and get a government job. His dreams lay shattered after his imprisonment. But thanks to the Jail Superintendent, he is now preparing for the competitive exams once again. Many prisoners like Santosh are trying to rebuild their lives at this Jail.

Sasaram Divisional Jail Is A Prison With A Difference (ETV Bharat)

The inmates at the Jail are being given a positive direction by the authorities. This initiative was introduced by Jail Superintendent Sujit Rai, who gives the credit to his late father, Muralidhar Rai, who served as District Magistrate of Gopalganj from 2005 to 2008. Rai says his mother once reprimanded his father for the poor maintenance of the Gopalganj Jail, which led to his father carrying out extensive prison reform work.

"My father's words have stuck with me. I then initiated similar reforms while serving as the Jail Superintendent in Banka. On June 30, 2024, I was posted to the Sasaram Divisional Jail. That's when I decided to do something different, and the campaign began," Rai disclosed.

He explained that there are two prisoners under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act who are preparing for the competitive exams. A dozen murder accused are also filling out forms for board examinations. Some inmates are developing various skills through smart classes that include general class studies by popular educator Faizal Khan and lectures by Dr Vikas Divyakirti.