ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sankisa Rises As Buddhist Pilgrimage As Tourists Flock Here On Dhamma Chakra Pravartana Divasa

Farrukhabad: Scattered across India are many places and sites revered by adherents of different religions; no wonder is the country considered as a sacred land. Uttar Pradesh alone is one of India's most significant spiritual and religious centres, housing major sacred sites for Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

Among the 'Ashta Mahasthanas' (eight major Buddhist pilgrimage sites) counted as sacred pilgrimages by Buddhists, Sankisa in Farrukhabad district ranks high for being linked to the life of the Buddha.

Followers of Buddhism in Sankisa (ETV Bharat)

At Sankisa, the elevated mound, the Ashokan-era pillar topped with an elephant capital, and the scattered ruins in the vicinity are considered markers of this significance. Every year in October, large crowds gather from across the country and abroad, on the occasion of 'Dhamma Chakra Pravartana Divasa' (October 14).

Sankisa is not merely a geographical location; it is a rare and sacred confluence of Indian history, mythological traditions, and Buddhist culture. Located near the banks of the Kali River, to the west of the Farrukhabad district headquarters, Sankisa (ancient name: Sankashya Nagara or Sankatsa) holds centuries of history within its fold.

Mythological Significance In Buddhism

According to Buddhist texts and traditions, Sankisa is a transcendental site. It is the place where Gautama Buddha descended to Earth by way of a golden (or jewelled) staircase — from 'Trayastrimsha' (heaven of the 33 gods) — after preaching the Abhidhamma to his mother, Mahamaya.

Followers of Buddhism in Sankisa (a)

This event is commemorated as the 'Devata Utarana Utsava' (the festival of the descent of the deity). Furthermore, the Bhavishya Purana and the Jataka tales mention that Maitreya Buddha — the Buddha of the future — will also be born here.

Ramayana Era & Ashokan Connections

The history of Sankisa is not limited to the Buddhist period alone; it also finds mention in the Treta Yuga (second of the four yugas) — the era of the Ramayana, when it was known as 'Sankashya Nagara'. King Janaka defeated the local ruler, Sudhanva, and entrusted the city to his younger brother, Kushadhvaja.

Following the Mahaparinirvana (final passing) of the Tathagata (Buddha), Mauryan Emperor Ashoka commissioned several grand structures here, recognising its historical and religious significance, including a massive stupa and one of his renowned pillars. The capital of this pillar — featuring an elephant — remains preserved here to this day, drawing historians from across the country and abroad.

Followers of Buddhism in Sankisa (a)

History Of Revival

Due to the ravages of time, this ancient city fell into ruin, becoming a collection of mounds and debris known as 'Basantpur'. In the 19th century, eminent archaeologist Sir Alexander Cunningham rediscovered this historic site by studying the travel accounts of Chinese pilgrims Faxian and Xuanzang, revealing its glorious past to the world.

Today, Sankisa is no longer merely a village or town; it has emerged as a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site, recognised internationally. It is home to Buddhist monasteries and temples established by nations including Myanmar, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bhutan, and China.

Visitors and pilgrims alike find a profound sense of spiritual peace amid the tranquil environment, the magnificent Buddhist monasteries, and the architecture of the ancient mounds.

What Foreign Pilgrims Say

Manorama, a visitor from Agra attending the Dhamma Chakra Pravartana Divas celebrations, said, "We have come here because of the compassion of Gautama Buddha. While there are some shortcomings in the facilities, this remains a sacred place. People are drawn here by their faith, including many visitors from abroad. Given this, the government should pay special attention to improving the amenities."