Exploring Sangestar Lake In Arunachal Where Nature’s Grace & Military Dedication Help Border Tourism

By Pranab Kumar Das

Sangestar Lake, Tawang : In the hills of western Arunachal Pradesh, where clouds brush against the peaks, lies a lake that seems too beautiful to be real. For the locals who witness the breathtaking view daily call it Sangestar Tso, but most Indians know it by another name - Madhuri Lake.

Located about 450 kilometres from Tezpur in Assam and peaking at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, Sangestar Lake is near the Indo–China border in Tawang district. Reaching the top is arduous because of winding roads that test both stamina and spirit. But if you dare to take the climb, the reward is immense. The water shimmers like a mirror, gets framed by snow-dusted firs and weathered trunks of trees rise from its depths like sentinels.

Exploring Sangestar Lake In Arunachal Where Nature’s Grace & Military Dedication Help Border Tourism (ETV Bharat)

“Nature could not have been better defined. Even in the toughest winters, when everything freezes over, this lake reminds us what we are protecting,” says an Army officer posted nearby.

During the freezing months, when the region gets buried under thick snow, the landscape transforms into something straight out of a postcard. The icy winds sweep through the valleys, and the lake takes on the hues of steel-blue. Soldiers stationed here ensure that the roads do not get buried under snow posing difficulties for tourists. For them, Sangestar is a part of their every-minute life.