Exploring Sangestar Lake In Arunachal Where Nature’s Grace & Military Dedication Help Border Tourism
Sangestar Lake in Arunachal Pradesh is not just another hill destination. It is where nature’s poetry meets the pulse of India’s borderland.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Sangestar Lake, Tawang : In the hills of western Arunachal Pradesh, where clouds brush against the peaks, lies a lake that seems too beautiful to be real. For the locals who witness the breathtaking view daily call it Sangestar Tso, but most Indians know it by another name - Madhuri Lake.
Located about 450 kilometres from Tezpur in Assam and peaking at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, Sangestar Lake is near the Indo–China border in Tawang district. Reaching the top is arduous because of winding roads that test both stamina and spirit. But if you dare to take the climb, the reward is immense. The water shimmers like a mirror, gets framed by snow-dusted firs and weathered trunks of trees rise from its depths like sentinels.
“Nature could not have been better defined. Even in the toughest winters, when everything freezes over, this lake reminds us what we are protecting,” says an Army officer posted nearby.
During the freezing months, when the region gets buried under thick snow, the landscape transforms into something straight out of a postcard. The icy winds sweep through the valleys, and the lake takes on the hues of steel-blue. Soldiers stationed here ensure that the roads do not get buried under snow posing difficulties for tourists. For them, Sangestar is a part of their every-minute life.
The lake also owes much of its fame to Bollywood. In the late 1990s, a scene from Koyla, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was shot along its shores. The dance sequence shot here turned the spot into a household name overnight. Soon after, tourists began flocking to what they affectionately called Madhuri Lake.
Tourism here has evolved gently, without disturbing the environment or surroundings. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, road connectivity has improved remarkably in recent years. A mobile network tower at the place now ensures that visitors can share photos of the surreal landscape which was not possible a few years ago.
Close to the lake, the Army runs a canteen that serves piping-hot tea, Maggi noodles, and simple meals to help tourists enjoy the biting cold climate. A board hung outside steals the heart, “Courtesy: The Indian Army - Serving the Nation, Protecting Nature.”
“This place is mesmerizing. There is a strange calm here. The beauty is incomparable. We have hill stations and mountainous regions which draw people, but this one is different. Unique too because the uniformed men watch over it all,” says Saurav Dutta, a tourist from Agartala.
The government’s Vibrant Villages Programme has also begun to reshape the region. Focused on developing India’s border areas, the scheme has made road infrastructure better, communication networks stronger, and availability of amenities to far-flung villages near the lake faster. All these have helped the life and livelihood of communities that have long lived in the shadow of the frontier.
On clear summer days, boating in the lake is allowed.
The trip to the lake from Tawang takes about two hours, and Bum La Pass, another high-altitude attraction, is just an hour and a half away. Visitors can explore both in a single day, and return to Tawang by evening.
